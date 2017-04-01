GPC, Receives US FDA 510k Approval for its Spinal System Designed to Improve Patient Quality of Life

Spinal Implants (US FDA 510k Approved)
April 7, 2017
-- GPC Medical Ltd. – a leading provider and manufacturer of orthopedic implants and devices – announces that they have received US FDA 510(k) approval for their revolutionary new spinal implant system.
When the government grants a product 510
(k
) approval for a device it means that product has been demonstrated to be safe and effective in clinical trials. It also means that the device has been shown to at least be substantially equivalent to a legally marketed device (21 CFR 807.92(a)(3))
. In the past, the company – GPC Medical Limited – has been granted 510(k)
approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a number of its devices including Non-Locking/
Locking Plates & Screws system and its Intramedullary Nailing System.
The company's new spinal system can be seen and is sold through its site @ http://www.indianorthopaedic.com/
. The spinal implant system itself is designed to help orthopaedic specialist correct deformities in patents and to stabilize and strethten the spines of people who suffer from a number of orthopaedic disorders. According to some estimates, more than seven million Americans alone require hospitalization for orthopaedic conditions each year. Moreover, according to the site Cure Research, more than 158 million people in India suffer from some form of orthopaedic disorder.
According to the site's owners "We proudly provide our customers with a wide variety of products like the patients who are slim; we offer "low profile" spinal implants so they are not visible through the skin. Also you can choose customized "low volume" implants to reduce muscle irritation and cause less post-operative pain."About GPC Medical Ltd. (IndianOrthopaedic.com)
GPC Medical Ltd. (IndianOrthopaedic.com)
, which is headquartered in Vikaspuri, New Delhi, has an international clientele. Their GPC Medical Limited products are distributed to medical and hospital supply companies around the world. Their products include: trauma implants, locking/non-
locking bone plates & screws, intramedullary interlocking nails, spinal implants, knee implants, hip prosthesis, external fixators, bone cutting instruments, bone holding forceps, bone plate instruments, bone screw instruments, chisels, osteotomes, gouges, bone drills and twist drills, bone nibblers, external fixation instruments, hip replacement instruments and many more. People and companies who want more information about pricing can request a catalog at http://www.indianorthopaedic.com/
For more details about GPC Spinal System
and whether it is a match for supplying your medical needs visit http://www.indianorthopaedic.com/implants/spinal-system.html