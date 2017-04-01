 
Patricia Nash to Launch on HSN as part of 'Music City: Nashville' Event

 
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading leather handbag and accessory designer brand Patricia Nash, known for her authentic handcrafted leather goods, is set to make her first ever television appearance with entertainment and lifestyle retailer,  HSN on Wednesday, April 12. "I've really missed sharing my passionate stories and craftsmanship with people who I now refer to as my friends and I'm so excited to be back on TV with HSN because of their strong partnership and innovative direct-to-consumer expertise," says Patricia.

Inspired by her love for family, passion for travel and the memories she's acquired along the way, the Patricia Nash collection ranges from $38 to $399. The collection features an extension collection of handbags, wallets, wristlets, umbrellas, scarves, shoes, phone cases and more. Her hand-crafted, Italian vegetable tanned leather handbags and accessories are artistically designed with a meticulous eye for detail.

Patricia Nash will appear LIVE on HSN for four special shows starting on April 12th at 2am, 9am, 3pm, and 8pm – all Eastern Standard Time (EST). She will be featuring some of her iconic Patricia Nash bags as well as some exclusive-to-HSN styles that can also be found at www.HSN.com. Visit the HSN Program Guide to learn more and for local listings.

About Patricia Nash Designs:
The quintessential embodiment of style, form and function, Patricia Nash Designs creates handbags and accessories that are made of beautiful, Italian vegetable-tanned, full grain leather and other materials from all over the world. The company was founded in 2012 by the designer Patricia Nash who was inspired by her extensive international travels. The collection pays homage to old world craftsmanship and vintage bags through delicate, hand-finished detailing including hand-braiding, hand-cutting, hand-sewing and an embossed logo in every design. Patricia Nash Designs is based in Knoxville, TN, and sold in major retail department stores nationwide. For more information, please visit www.patricianashdesigns.com.

About HSN:
HSN is a leading entertainment and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, inspiration, personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in Health & Beauty, Jewelry, Home/Lifestyle, Fashion/Accessories, and Electronics. HSN broadcasts live to approximately 91 million households in the US 24/7 and its website - hsn.com features more than 50,000 product videos. Mobile applications include HSN apps for iPad, iPhone and Android. HSN, founded 40 years ago as the first shopping network, is an operating segment of HSN, Inc. For more information, please visit www.HSN.com, or follow @HSN on Facebook and Twitter.
