News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Elementary School Children Create An Art Exhibit for World Peace and Harmony
Inaugural art installation for The Harmony Project, a grassroots community organization with a mission to promote and inspire global harmony through the art and perspective of children.
Over 180 creative art pieces from the students of Aventura Waterways K-8 Center were exhibited throughout 5 of the available townhomes at Aventura Place. The theme of the exhibit was "global harmony" and it was beautifully expressed by this talented and diverse student body.
"We wanted to support the kids that are at the heart of our community here at Aventura Place. I have worked on many large developments butwith Aventura Place I wanted to create a close sense of community. I wanted to be personally involved because it was important to me that things be perfect for the families,"said Harry Weitzer, President and Founder of Weitzer Communities.
"I am very proud to have the first installation of The Harmony Project be with the students at Aventura Waterways K-8 Center. We were blown away when we saw the talent, effort and creative vision these kids put into this exhibit. The art pieces really express their message of uniting humanity," said Héctor L. Silva, Jr, Founder and Creator of The Harmony Project and the Sales and Marketing Director of Aventura Place.
Aventura Place's courtyard was transformed into a full-blown carnival street fair with a DJ by the pool, face painters, selfie photo booth, cotton candy machine, popcorn, hot dogs, pizza and amazing live entertainment. There was a circus unicycle rider and a Venetian stilt walker doing great acrobatic feats and magic tricks with the kids. Chucky Cheese himself also stopped by to join in on the fun.
Weitzer Communities also sponsored the cash prizes for the art exhibit winners for each grade level. Each participating grade level received a $200.00 Gift Card and an Art Kit for 1st Place and $100.00 Gift Cards for 2nd and 3rd Place.
"I enjoyed doing the research for the project and being united to rise up for peace," said Diego Nova, 6th Grade, 1st Place winner.
A special mention of appreciation was made at the event to Elaine Adler, President of the Aventura Marketing Council, who assisted Weitzer Aventura Place and The Harmony Project organize the successful event with the Aventura Waterway K-8 Center and making it a reality for the kids.
Weitzer AVENTURA PLACE is a new residential development featuring 82 brand new luxury townhomes and condos with various 3/2 and 2/2 floor plans. Family friendly and affordably priced from the low $280s. 60% percent sold. Move-in ready inventory available. Accessible financing options available with 5% down payment. For more information about the latest incentives contact the Sales office at (305) 466-2364, option 3, or visit http://www.liveataventuraplace.com
Media Contact
Evie Weddle
evie@saboplus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 06, 2017