Lisann Valentin's female-driven film "Europeany" to premiere at the Women In Comedy Festival

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Filmfestival

* Women

* Comedy Industry:

* Entertainment Location:

* Cambridge - Massachusetts - US Subject:

* Awards

End

-- New York-based Actor, writer and director Lisann Valentin's second short film, "Europeany,"will premiere at the 8th Annual Women In Comedy Festival in Cambridge, Massachusetts. No stranger to dramatic film and TV, this is Valentin's first time venturing into comedy as a writer.Even after the success ofthe NY Times Best selling anthology that included her story, she admits she was afraid of writing her own comedic content: "I have a weird sense of humor. But taking the plunge by writing and directing my own comedic short about a filmmaker who's trying to 'make it' has certainly paid off.""Europeany" captures a moment in the life of an eccentric filmmaker who encounters her muse, when the idea for a 'European style' indie film is born. Her imagination runs wild as she discovers what could be her formula for success.When asked how "Europeany" came to be, the sophomore director said, "I was completely inspired by a comedic sketch my friend Allison Minick created about the nature of indie film – and the story just came pouring out of me. I reached out to her for feedback on the script and her excitement drove me to turn this idea into reality. Her encouragement is why my first comedy is now premiering at a festival."With headliners like Rita Rudner, Sasheer Zamata and Rachel Dratch, getting into the Women In Comedy Festival is no small feat. After receiving hundreds of submissions, WICF is only screening the best female-driven short comedy films written or directed by a woman. "It's amazing what can happen when women band together and support each other. Success for one is success for all, which is why I'm so honored to be a part of this festival," says Valentin.The three minute short film was shot last year over the span of six hours, in Brooklyn, New York and in Queens, New York. Valentin describes her film as "exaggerated and weird and totally meta.""This won't be my last comedy," says Valentin. "I'm already working on a comedic web series, and it's all thanks to this crazy little film I made with the support of my friends."