Birdman and the Future of Earth, in Venice, Italy

Venice - veneto - Italy

Emanuel Pimenta

***@emanuelpimenta.net Emanuel Pimenta

-- On May 13, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, simultaneously with the opening of the Venice Biennale, Italy, it will happen the opening of the great exhibition Birdman and the New Generation with artworks of the Italian artist Marco Agostinelli, with Roberta Semeraro as curator. Elaborated during two years of continuous work by Agostinelli, the exhibition includes a large sculpture of wood, several small sculptures, three installations, two videos, a set of lights, various paintings and drawings, all based on the myth of the Birdman of Easter Island, in the Pacific Ocean. The myth tells that during the island's ecological destruction, when people were starving, a ritual began. It consisted in warriors launching themselves from a cliff, diving into the sea full of sharks, swimming to a nearby island, and taking the first egg of season, of a bird of the region. The one who was able to do it would lead the island's destinies for one year, with the objective of recovering its ecological system. "It is a work of denunciation and hope", explains Agostinelli, comparing with the present situation of the world. Born in 1961, Marco Agostinelli has producing a consistent career over the last decades that also involves video art and cinema. The Birdman and the New Generation exhibition will present a new musical work by composer Emanuel Dimas de Melo Pimenta, especially created for the event. It is a concert-installation made with artificial voices, poems of a hundred poets from thirty countries, sounds of birds from around the world, and an electronic transcreation of an old medieval mass, all entirely created inside Virtual Reality and based on the oldest known musical score, dated about four thousand years ago. Initiator of a music revolution with the creation of musical scores inside Virtual Reality since the 1970s, Emanuel Pimenta - who lives part of the year in New York City since the 1980s - collaborated with John Cage during his last seven years of life as a composer for Merce Cunningham, an activity that was continued until the death of the choreographer, over more than 25 years. The exhibition and the concert-installation will be at the Palazzo Zenobio until September 30, 2017, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, from Tuesday to Sunday. Palazzo Zenobio is also famous for its Tiepolo frescoes.