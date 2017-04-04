Country(s)
Former Dallas Morning News columnist Nancy Smith releases new book "Churchill on the Riviera"
"Churchill on the Riviera" by Nancy Smith tells the story of how a villa on the Riviera tied a world leader, a fashion icon, and a world renowned model together with many of the most famous people and events of the twentieth century.
And both had roses and thorns relationships with Winston Churchill. Chanel met him when she was the mistress of his best friend, the Duke of Westminster. After World War II, Churchill saved her from prosecution for being an alleged Nazi spy.
From her viewpoint, she collaborated with Nazis for personal goals: to rescue her nephew from a prisoner of war camp, to oversee her investments in Rue Cambon buildings by living nearby at Hotel Ritz, and to have part of her financial stake restored in Chanel No. 5. In war-torn Europe, she kept her family and property intact.
Wendy Reves became a New York model who dated Cary Grant, Errol Flynn and Howard Hughes. Then she lived with Churchill's publisher Emery Reves who bought La Pausa in 1953 and had Churchill as a house guest for a third of each year 1956-58. There he was pampered by Wendy to the annoyance of his wife Clementine who preferred they cruise on Aristotle Onassis' yacht.
In Emery's memory, Wendy donated the Reves Center for International Studies to the College of William & Mary, as well as 41 Impressionist paintings to the Dallas Museum of Art. La Pausa's fate hung in limbo until 2015 when it was purchased by the House of Chanel with plans to restore it to Chanel's original vision.
Churchill On The Riviera: Winston Churchill, Wendy Reves And The Villa La Pausa Built By Coco Chanel by Nancy Smith has been released in both print and eBook versions. Purchase both through Amazon, and purchase the paperback through your local bookstore. (If your store doesn't have it on their shelves, request it.) The eBook version is available through Apple's iBook store, Barnes & Noble's Nook Bookstore, Kobo, and all major eBook stores.
Upcoming Nancy Smith "Churchill on the Riviera" Events:
Barnes & Noble Preston Royal Shopping Center, Dallas, April 23, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m
International Society of Dallas-Fort Worth luncheon, April 26, noon. Cadot restaurant. 18111 Preston Rd #120, Dallas, TX 75252 Phone: (972) 267-5700
Joint book signing with Donna Arp Weitzman (Mrs. Herb Weitzman, owner of The Weitzman Group real estate which owns many shopping centers). Donna's book is entitled "Cinderella Has Cellulite". May 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Weitzmans' home. Call 214-625-1162 to inquire.
Media Contact
Robert Sims
Biblio Publishing
info@bibliopublishing.com
