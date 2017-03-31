NAWBO South Jersey Announces New Director of Public Policy

Contact

-- The Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners of South Jersey is pleased to announce that Mariel Giletto from Parker McCay P.A. has been named its first Director of Public Policy.As Director of Public Policy, Ms. Giletto will develop a new committee to help shape the pro-business agenda of the South Jersey chapter. Ms. Giletto will also work with legislators and administrations on issues concerning women business owners in the state including health care insurance, procurement, taxation, social security, education, workforce, and technology.In New Jersey, a report released by American Express OPEN estimates the number of women-owned businesses grew 48 percent between 1997 and 2014. The state's 230,000 women-owned businesses employ nearly 260,000 people and contribute $45 billion to the economy, according to American Express's analysis of Census data.Executive Director Fran Davis said, "We are very excited to have Ms. Giletto join the NAWBO South Jersey board to assist us with monitoring the legislative issues in the state that could impact our members."Ms. Giletto is a corporate attorney and currently serves as the chair of Parker McCay P.A.'s corporate department. Mariel handles a variety of legal matters, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate formation and development, operations, governance and compliance, and risk management. Over the years, Ms. Giletto's clients have included small start-up companies, non-profits, small business, family organizations, as well as large, multinational, publicly traded corporations.Her legal representation of these companies encompasses all facets of corporate law, including contract drafting and negotiations, stock and asset purchase agreements, commercial lease and sales agreements, and corporate organizational documents and resolutions. Ms. Giletto also specializes in matters relating to marketing, social media, and other promotional activities, including sweepstakes and other prize promotion contests.Ms. Giletto was raised by a multi-generational family of women entrepreneurs. Growing up in a small business household and being raised by working mothers and grandmothers influenced her decision to become a corporate attorney as well as her decision to join NAWBO. Ms. Giletto lives in Mt. Laurel with her family. She also is a board member for New Jersey Red Cross."I am grateful and excited to be given the opportunity to serve as the Director of Public Policy for NAWBO SJ. I look forward to working with NAWBO to educate their members and women entrepreneurs on public policy that affects their professional and personal lives", commented Ms. Giletto.The South Jersey Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO SJ) was formed in February of 2003 and was granted chapter status from the National Organization in June 2003.NAWBO South Jersey's vision and mission is aligned with that of NAWBO National. We are committed to empowering the women business owners of South Jersey through education, leadership opportunities, sisterhood and advocacy.Founded in 1975, the National Association of Women Business Owners propels women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide. NAWBO remains the only organization that solely represents the interest of women entrepreneurs in all industries. NAWBO's mission is to strengthen the wealth-creating capacity of its members and promote economic development;create innovative and effective change in the business culture; build strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations;and transform public policy and influence opinion makers.NAWBO is a registered trademark of the National Association of Women Business Owners.For more informaiton: