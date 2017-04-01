 
April 2017





'Galactic Empire' To Perform Following Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, June 3

The band "Galactic Empire" will perform on Saturday, June 3 at The Trocadero Theatre in Philadelphia in conjuction with Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia.
 
 
Galactic Empire
Galactic Empire
PHILADELPHIA - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Not all that long ago in a galaxy not all that far away... A band the likes of which the universe had never seen was formed for one purpose—to create an unstoppable musical "force" known as GALACTIC EMPIRE.

Now Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia fans can hear this talented band's unique reinterpretations of legendary composer John Williams' iconic scores from the Star Wars saga when it performs on Saturday, June 3, at The Trocadero Theatre in Center City. The group, comprised of some of the most infamous and feared villains in the galaxy — lead guitarist Dark Vader, drummer Boba Sett, guitarists Red Guard and Shadow Ranger, and bassist Bass Commander—GALACTIC EMPIRE' has an unparalleled commitment to its mission.

From a foreboding rendition of 'The Imperial March'to the sweeping guitars of 'Duel of the Fates', the band's faithful translations of WILLIAMS'classic scores has created a new "force" where fandom and music overlap.

The band will also be featured on a panel during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia at the Pennsyvlania Convention Center (June 1-4), where fans can also visit the Galactic Empire booth for tickets and merchandise.

Tickets to the concert are available at http://www.thetroc.com/. The evening follows up on another Wizard World Comic Con collaboration at The Trocadero on Friday, June 2, when legendary rocker Gene Simmons performs.

In the meantime, fans can follow GALACTIC EMPIRE's progress on Facebook and Instagram at @galacticempireofficial and on Twitter at @galacticempire8.

