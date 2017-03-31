Amazon Independent cast actor Saint Ranson as Wilson Pickett

Actor Saint Ranson cast as Wilson Pickett in the upcoming unauthorized biopic

-- Amazon Independent/National Cinematic Artist announced the casting of actor Saint Ranson as Wilson Pickett in the upcoming, unauthorized biopic. After years of searching for the right actor, Ranson feels as close to Pickett as Jamie Foxx was to Ray Charles in the movie "Ray". Saint Lozon is an American actor and musician known for the lead voice "Trexx" in the animated feature, Dinonauts (2017).Saint Lozon Ranson was born December 16, 1988, in Clarksdale, Mississippi. The oldest of sixteen children (8 boys & 8 girls) on his father's side of the family and being the only boy of his mother's four, he has always been an entertainer in some way or form. At an early age, Saint would "put on a show" at Thanksgiving & Easter dinners along with his aunts and cousins and make his family laugh until their stomach hurt.At the age of 13, he found his love for acting when he was cast in a production of "Twelfth Night, or What You Will" as a young Duke Orsino. He also learned to play piano in his teen years and has competed in national music and oratorical contests. His passion for a performance carried through into college where he performed in numerous productions from lead and featured ensemble roles in Ragtime & Dreamgirls -- to Lysander in A Midsummer Nights Dream.In Feb 2014; Saint Lozon competed at the International Modeling and Talent Associaton (IMTA) Los Angeles and landed Top 3 in both Male Actor of the Year and Male Commercial Model of the Year categories. In addition, he took home Red Carpet awards in: TV Beauty, Monologue, Swimwear, On-Camera Host, TV Real People, Duo Acting & Commercial Print. Shortly after the competition, he was asked to sign an agency contract and move to Los Angeles. He declined the offer and decided to finish his last five months of graduate school at Arizona State University. Upon graduation, he was offered an opportunity to teach and recruit for the university. He took the offers and decided to stay in Phoenix, AZ for an additional year and a half and to also work more on his craft in localHe took the offers and decided to stay in Phoenix, AZ for an additional year and a half and to also work more on his craft in local theater companies. Feb 26, 2016, Saint Lozon took a leap of faith and moved to Los Angeles. Shortly after, he was cast in a production of Othello where he made history as the second black male to play "Iago" in a Shakespeare Company. With his faith behind him, Saint Lozon continues to focus on becoming a better man, activist & actor, not easily deterred when life comes at him, he is truly the laugh box of his family and to those who meet him.