Tomasso Group A Premier Sponsor of Acts 4 Ministry's Annual "Inspiration" Fundraiser May 10
Tomasso Group of New Britain is one of two premier sponsors of the non-denominational non-profit organization's annual "Inspiration" fundraiser for 2017 that will be held at the Palace Theater in Waterbury the evening of May 10.
This fundraiser" stated Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, "is a celebration of the many ways our organization impacts positive changes in the greater Waterbury community. Our continual mission is to support the daily needs of families and individuals who are in dire financial distress because they have lost virtually everything they possess to a fire, flood, or similar devastating life event. We achieve our goal daily on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares plus we maintain and coordinate a free furniture distribution program."
Bill Tomasso, president of TBI Construction Company, LLC, a Tomasso Company, commented, "The Tomasso Group and TBI Construction are excited to be a lead sponsor of Acts 4 Ministry's 'Inspiration' fundraiser at the Palace Theater. TBI Construction was responsible for rebuilding and restoring the spectacular theater to its former grandeur, and building the adjoining Magnet School. We always enjoy working in Waterbury and admire Acts 4 Ministry and the greater Waterbury community for providing much-needed support to our neighbors in need. We look forward to another outstanding fundraiser on May 10th to benefit the ongoing mission of Acts 4 Ministry."
TBI Construction Company, LLC was founded by the third generation of the Tomasso family. TBI Construction's business grew from both the extensive family background in highway construction and from Tunxis Management's extensive, growing work in property management. In the late 1980s, the Tomasso's expanded the family construction business to focus on building large, challenging projects in the public and private sectors.
Completed TBI Construction projects include: The Hospital of Central Connecticut Cancer Center, the Medical Arts Center of Central Connecticut, the Waterbury Performing Arts Magnet High School, Palace Theater historic renovation and Parking Garage in Waterbury, New Britain City Hall historic renovation, the Government Center Building and Parking Garage in New Britain, and numerous other professional/
In addition to the Tomasso Group, Bourassa Catering & Events in Wallingford is a premier sponsor at the $2,500 level of the 2017 "Inspiration"
"Acts 4 Ministry is not a church," explained Carabetta. "We are a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and dozens of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the comforting physical needs of others. Families and individuals who have suddenly lost all their possessions are often referred to Acts 4 by other charitable and social organizations. Our building at 1713 Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury features a retail store environment where people with immediate needs can personally select clothing, furniture, and household items they need at no charge and in a respectful, caring environment."
Tickets for the May 10th "Inspiration"
Tickets can also be purchased by check or money order made payable to Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. and U.S. Mailed to PO Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704, or at Acts 4 Ministry's building and retail shop at 1713 Thomaston Avenue Mondays through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or by calling 203-574-2287, or via www.palacetheaterct.org.
To learn more about the Tomasso Group and TBI Construction Company, LLC, visit www.TomassoGroup.com, or telephone Kenneth Johnson, TBI Construction Company, LLC Vice President at 203-224-9977, or via email to kjohnson@tbinb.com.
Contact
Ms. Sadia Hodza
860-259-3441
sadiah@tbinb.com
