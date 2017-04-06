News By Tag
Skye Canyon Wins NAHB's The Nationals 2017 Silver Award for Best Sales / Welcome Center
Skye Center is an 8,142 square foot community hub that also serves as a welcome and home buying center. Designed by JMA Architects with Erik Tommy as project architect and with interior design by Creative License lead by Claudia Gerster, president, and Natalie Schuetz, director of design, Skye Center has a contemporary rustic feel and offers stunning views of Mt. Charleston and other neighboring peaks. It includes Skye Bistro, an open-air café that serves Starbucks coffee and light snacks, and features indoor and outdoor fireplaces as well as interactive home finding tools for home shoppers. Opened in March 2016, Skye Center is part of Skye Canyon Park and has quickly become a gathering place for residents and prospective homebuyers.
"At Skye Canyon, our goal is to create amenities that will cultivate a sense of community among our residents. Skye Center brings this idea to life," said Garry Goett, CEO and president of Olympia Companies, developer of Skye Canyon. "We are proud to receive this prestigious honor from our industry peers. Congratulations to our design partners and the entire Skye Canyon team for this outstanding recognition."
Adjacent to Skye Center is Skye Fitness, which is also a part of the 15-acre Skye Canyon Park. Exclusive for residents, Skye Fitness is a 9,663-square-
Started in 1982 as the Institute of Residential Marketing, The Nationals award program continues to recognize superior new-home sales and marketing achievements. With 57 categories across various disciplines of the new home industry, the awards honor excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.
"The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing, and sales," said Meredith Oliver, chairperson of the Nationals. "NAHB's commitment to recognizing originality, imagination and success have been exemplified by its award winners since the competition's inception."
About Skye Canyon
Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in Northwest Las Vegas located on US Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living, it is the first master-planned community to break ground in Las Vegas in nearly a decade. Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community's social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-
Skye Canyon is a product of leading developer Olympia Companies, joined by Stonehill Capital Management and Spectrum Group Management LLC. For more information visit www.skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
