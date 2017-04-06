 
Skye Canyon Wins NAHB's The Nationals 2017 Silver Award for Best Sales / Welcome Center

 
 
LAS VEGAS - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Skye Canyon (http://www.skyecanyon.com), a 1,700-acre master-planned community in Northwest Las Vegas received NAHB's Silver Award in the Best Sales / Welcome Center category in the National Sales and Marketing Council's (NSMC) The Nationals (https://thenationals.com/pages/winners.php) 2017. The Nationals salutes and honors the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity, and endurance.  Skye Center (http://www.skyecanyon.com/parks-amenities/) was selected from over 1,100 entries during a three-day judging process that included a panel of seven industry professionals from across the United States.

Skye Center is an 8,142 square foot community hub that also serves as a welcome and home buying center. Designed by JMA Architects with Erik Tommy as project architect and with interior design by Creative License lead by Claudia Gerster, president, and Natalie Schuetz, director of design, Skye Center has a contemporary rustic feel and offers stunning views of Mt. Charleston and other neighboring peaks. It includes Skye Bistro, an open-air café that serves Starbucks coffee and light snacks, and features indoor and outdoor fireplaces as well as interactive home finding tools for home shoppers.  Opened in March 2016, Skye Center is part of Skye Canyon Park and has quickly become a gathering place for residents and prospective homebuyers.

"At Skye Canyon, our goal is to create amenities that will cultivate a sense of community among our residents. Skye Center brings this idea to life," said Garry Goett, CEO and president of Olympia Companies, developer of Skye Canyon. "We are proud to receive this prestigious honor from our industry peers. Congratulations to our design partners and the entire Skye Canyon team for this outstanding recognition."

Adjacent to Skye Center is Skye Fitness, which is also a part of the 15-acre Skye Canyon Park. Exclusive for residents, Skye Fitness is a 9,663-square-foot a state-of-the-art facility offering the latest fitness machines including several Pilates reformers, spin equipment, a yoga room, an outdoor Junior Olympic swimming pool along with personal training and fitness classes. Skye Fitness offers residents the indoor-outdoor living experience that is at the core of Skye Canyon living. Sliding glass walls open up allowing cardio equipment to be pulled onto the patio during warm weather months, where residents are inspired by the mountain vistas all year long.

Started in 1982 as the Institute of Residential Marketing, The Nationals award program continues to recognize superior new-home sales and marketing achievements.  With 57 categories across various disciplines of the new home industry, the awards honor excellence in product and community design, advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.

"The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing, and sales," said Meredith Oliver, chairperson of the Nationals. "NAHB's commitment to recognizing originality, imagination and success have been exemplified by its award winners since the competition's inception."

For more information about Skye Canyon, visit www.skyecanyon.com.

About Skye Canyon

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in Northwest Las Vegas located on US Highway 95 at Skye Canyon Park Drive. Offering entry-level, move-up and luxury neighborhoods for individuals, couples, families and active adults who share a passion for outdoor activities, wellness and immersive living, it is the first master-planned community to break ground in Las Vegas in nearly a decade.  Skye Canyon includes unique amenities like Skye Canyon Park that features Skye Center, the community's social hub with an open-air bistro and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art workout facility and outdoor junior Olympic size swimming pool that is exclusive for residents. Among the many other amenities offered are designated bike lanes and an extensive network of hiking and walking trails. Shopping, office space, and gaming will be offered at Skye Canyon, which at build-out will include 9,000 home sites.

Skye Canyon is a product of leading developer Olympia Companies, joined by Stonehill Capital Management and Spectrum Group Management LLC.  For more information visit www.skyecanyon.com or connect with Skye Canyon on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SkyeCanyon), Twitter (https://twitter.com/SkyeCanyonLife), Instagram (https://instagram.com/skyecanyonlife/) and Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/SkyeCanyonLife/).

