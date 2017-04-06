 
Celebrity Red Carpet Charity Event – Nina Up Close & Personal featuring Abby Cubey

 
 
POSTER_JPEG_rs
POSTER_JPEG_rs
 
LOS ANGELES - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrity Red Carpet Charity Event – with live performance entertainment and silent auction Nina up close & personal featuring Abby Cubey

Exchange LA
618 S. Spring st.,
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Saturday April 8, 2017
5pm - 6pm plus (red carpet )
6pm - 7pm (auction )
7pm - 10pm  (concert)

We are having a celebrity red carpet charity event – with live performance entertainment and silent auction Nina up close & personal featuring Abby Cubey

Ms. Abby Cubey, event producer is also a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and musician. She is the principal in Cubey and Company - a boutique live-events company based in beverly hills focused on international artist that has very strong followings here in united states. Their objective is to bridge the gap to all races and having fun at the same time  - I wanted to find artist that are marginal and doing exceptional in their community, Cubey and Company will bring them in us  to help us make it happen.

We are having a celebrity red carpet charity event – with live performance entertainment and silent auction Nina up close & personal featuring Abby Cubey with donations to charities. The 501(c)3 charities being donated to are: ABS CBN Foundation International dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged Filipino families in the Philippines and around the world http://www.abscbnfoundation.org and the St. Baldricks Foundation childhood cancer research https://www.stbaldricks.org

Helping with the event production, promotion and silent auction are Dr. Mark Valinsky www.markvalinsky.com of Valinsky Media Group and Jeffrey Lehman of Edwards Lowell of Beverly Hills  http://www.edwardslowell.com/ and KB Collections www.kbcollections.net

When Abby was asked "Why are these charities important to you?" she replied: "Helping kids with health condition has been my passion. I want to do the most I can to ease their pains and sufferings from their sickness. I grew up in a community where my family was always the "go to" people to help when someone got sick in our bario. Especially my mom, she would always help everyone in need.

I have seen the worst of the worst when it comes to adults and kids with severe illness. I have always been involved in helping plenty of charities having to do with children and I have been a donor to multiples children's hospitals."

We have 300 VIP's confirmed with 1200 tickets sold. VIP's allowing us to use their names - Mayor of Downey, Paul Prat – NFL, Steve Smith –NFL, Dr. Syed Rahmanudin - City of Hope, Sue Wong – designer, Alex Quinn – actor, Abby Cubey - entrepreneur, philanthropist, musician. Dr. Mark Valinsky - Valinsky Media Group – producer/actor, Wiliam Stanford - Chief clinical of Cedars Sinai, Kendall Lockhart - CEO of MEU Care, Vanessa Russi - international model, Vanessa Orosco - Gaviota Tequila, Shon Dillard - music producer/ entrepreneur, Lika Osipova - producer of Miss Russian LA /model entrepreneur, Brooke Forbes – actress/comedian, Dr. Uttam Sinha - professor of Keck USC, Moe Abourched - CEO MSM Luxury Estates, Dan Malek - CEO Lumen Networks, Mike Cambron  - President of Healthcom Management Group and many other distinguished guests.

Purchase tickets  https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1451170

For tickets and bottle service and special inquiries call or text (323) 317-1787 or (310) 666-8928

Conact: Abby Cubey abby@msmle.com

Additional information about the event can be found on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/442587162744745/

Abby Cubey
abbycubey.com

http://abbycubey.com/foundation.html

https://www.facebook.com/abbycubeyfoundation/

Nina  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/nina_girado

Edwards Lowell  http://www.edwardslowell.com/

KB Collections silent auction sponsor www.kbcollections.net

Dr. Mark Valinsky www.markvalinsky.com

Valinsky Media Group www.valinskymediagroup.com

