Momentum Indoor Climbing Youth Team Athletes Compete at USA Climbing Bouldering Youth Natio

Athletes on the Salt Lake City-based youth team ranked No. 2 in the region will vie for top honors on home turf along with local adults who compete Feb. 3-4.

-- Salt Lake City hosts theon Feb. 3 - 4 and 10 - 12, 2017 respectively at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Eleven local athletes from Momentum Indoor Climbing's (http://www.momentumclimbing.com)youth team will compete for spots on the U.S. Youth Climbing Team. Athletes born between 1999 – 2004, and who place in the top four will qualify to compete in the IFSC World Youth Championships in Innsbruck, Austria on August 30 – September 10, 2017.Top-ranked local athletes in their age groups include Annie Petersen 10, ranked no. 1, Lienne Cupal, 17, ranked second, while Victor Budrand, 14, and Noah Keithly, 12, are ranked no. 3. (A complete roster is below.)Nathaniel Coleman, 20, of Salt Lake City is the current USA Climbing Bouldering Open and Youth Bouldering National Champion. Having aged out of youth competition, Coleman defends his title at the Bouldering Open National on Feb. 3 - 4. Coleman is a top contender to represent the United States at the 2020 Olympic Games."Many on our youth team have experience at this level of competition;but it is a treat that they will compete in Salt Lake City at this top level at USA Climbing's Youth National Championship,"said Jeff Pedersen, Momentum CEO and co-founder.Athletes competing at this national championship are the top finishers from the U.S.'s eight geographical divisional championships, which were held on January 14 and 15 at locations around the country.Team Momentum recently placed second in its division at the USA Climbing Bouldering Divisional Bouldering Championships in Boulder, Colo.MIC's Team Momentum coaches include head coach Kyle O'Meara, assistant head coach Palmer Larsen, and assistant coaches Noah Bigwood, Stephanie Hopkins, Zach Jensen, and Jules Jimreivat. Momentum youth competitors at this upcoming event include:Shyanne Williams 11 LehiLienne Cupal 17 Park CityMaura Bordan 17 MillcreekVictor Baudrand 14 MillcreekOscar Baudrand 11 MillcreekAnna Kelley 9 MillcreekCarly Alba 9 MillcreekNoah Keithly 12 SandyIan Buehner 11 SandyAnnie Petersen 10 SandyMorgan Tadje 13 Stansbury"As the sport of competition climbing winds itself up for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, it's pretty cool to look back at the history of high level climbing competition in Salt Lake City and think about how much has changed," said Kynan Waggoner, CEO of USA Climbing. "Momentum is one of many climbing gym businesses across the country that have been with us every step of the way, having hosted our Open and Youth Sport Climbing Nationals in the past, and Jeff is continuing to make his mark on our organization as a member of our Board of Directors. It's no surprise that we're back here and putting on the biggest climbing competition experience that the United States has ever seen."In addition to its athletes who are competing, MIC is working with USA Climbing to fill hundreds of volunteer spots for the adult and youth events.For the last decade, Momentum™ Indoor Climbing has been developing inspiring climbing gyms to serve local communities. Based in Salt Lake City, the Momentum brand is fueled by a passion for evolving and sharing the sport of rock climbing through timeless wall designs, modern training facilities, programs and amenities that enhance the indoor climbing experience. Momentum is committed to building better climbers and cultivating lasting communities. For more information about Momentum, visit www.momentumclimbing.com or connect with Momentum on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Vimeo.