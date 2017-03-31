News By Tag
Introducing Quad's Newest Advisor: Kathleen Egan
In addition to her operational excellence and significant experience in scaling companies over time, Egan is an innovation and growth leader who brings 25 years of experience in robust implementations of pricing for scale brands and retailers.
Egan has a proven track record in high growth start-up value creation as well as large enterprise operations. She is the VP of Client Success & Analytics at Quri, a high growth retail analytics solution provider. She will support Quad's continued product enhancements and customer expansion in pricing optimization, as well as MAP compliance and assortment analytics.
Egan joins a broader group of advisors who support Quad's growth and expansion, including Peter Callahan and Rich Siefert. Callahan, founder and President of Arkle Advisors, supports Quad's go-to-market efforts and broader strategic initiatives. He comes with over 20 years of sales, marketing, business development, and general management experience. Siefert is an omni-channel retail executive who has introduced competitive pricing technology into IR Top 100 retailers. He supports Quad's go-to-market efforts, advises on the product, and brings his extensive leadership in driving innovation in ecommerce, mobile, and retail channels.
"We are very pleased to have Kathleen join the Quad family," said Andy Ballard, CEO and Founder of Quad Analytix. "We look forward to continue building and implementing industry changing solutions at Quad, with the support of Kathleen Egan and our other talented advisors."
About Quad Analytix
Quad Analytix provides powerful retail intelligence, analytics, and workflow automation to help customers make data-driven decisions around assortment, promotions, pricing, and more. With powerful data visualizations and actionable insights, along with high frequency data collection capabilities and workflow automation tools, Quad gives you the ability to get results out of big data.
To learn more about Quad Analytix, please visit: https://quadanalytix.com/
