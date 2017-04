ComeFuse gets one of its biggest update

comefuse- chatlist

-- ComeFuse has launched a new feature, one of its biggest update, that helps you put a face to the name.The app's new feature will allow users to view profile picture which would enable trust when interacting with others. Putting a name to the face will make people more comfortable before they actually go and meet the like-minded people. A lot of users had been waiting for this feature and were passionate about using ComeFuse to find nearby people who share common interests.ComeFuse helps connect the nearby like-minded people sharing one or more common interests across Sports, Indoor & Outdoor activities, Hobbies, Hangouts and Community, offering nearly 40 such interest-categories. Its built-in chat feature helps people instantly communicate with each other.ComeFuse is a totally free app available for download from Apple AppStore and GooglePlay. There is no registration cost and requires no credit-card information.For more information and latest updates:Visit us on http://www.facebook.com/ comefuse or follow us on Twitter (@ComeFuse). Visit our website http://www.comefuse.com/to learn more.