ComeFuse gets one of its biggest update
The app's new feature will allow users to view profile picture which would enable trust when interacting with others. Putting a name to the face will make people more comfortable before they actually go and meet the like-minded people. A lot of users had been waiting for this feature and were passionate about using ComeFuse to find nearby people who share common interests.
ComeFuse helps connect the nearby like-minded people sharing one or more common interests across Sports, Indoor & Outdoor activities, Hobbies, Hangouts and Community, offering nearly 40 such interest-categories. Its built-in chat feature helps people instantly communicate with each other.
ComeFuse is a totally free app available for download from Apple AppStore and GooglePlay. There is no registration cost and requires no credit-card information.
