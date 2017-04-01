The MetroShoe Warehouse would like to take this opportunity to celebrate another successful year of The MetroShoe Project!

This season MetroShoe Project donated over 3400 pairs of shoes to Oklahoma school kids in 7 different schools. The MetroShoe Project would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support each month that helps makes these events possible. A special thanks to our volunteers; friends, family and employees all of which have come together to help support our project. A big Thank you to our vendors: Keen, Clarks, Born, Olukai and Birkenstock thank you for standing behind us and supporting our project each year! Without our amazing customers, volunteers and vendors our efforts to continue to provide shoes to those in need would not be possible! The MetroShoe Prpject and MetroShoe Warehouse are looking forward to another successful year. Shop MetroShoe Warehouse, locally owned and always giving back to our local community!The MetroShoe project was started in 2012 and since then over 15,000 pairs of shoes have been donated to Oklahoma Children in need.