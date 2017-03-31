News By Tag
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Recognized as Champion for Young Professionals
The Greater Oak Book Chamber of Commerce honors the Oak-Brook financial planning firm with a business excellence award.
The award, presented at the Chamber's annual meeting, recognizes model leadership and achievements in attracting and retaining talented young professionals.
"We are honored to receive this award because it speaks to our core mission to attract and develop highly motivated individuals committed to building a financial services practice," said Chad M. McQuade, J.D., CLU® managing director. "We are proud of the culture in which our team members understand their work is meaningful, and they can make an impact in their clients' lives and their communities,"
Northwestern Mutual's innovative approach to helping its employees and financial professionals understand its company vision and strategy has earned it a place on Training Magazine's 2017 Training Top 125 list. The honor recognizes excellence in training and leadership development among its employees and financial professionals across the country.
The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry.
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago (formerly The McTigue Financial Group) has also earned numerous top workplace awards including Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces and Crain's Chicago Business Best Places to Work.1
The Oak Brook office of Northwestern Mutual – Chicago believes part of its success in attracting and retaining young professionals comes from a fun workplace that includes team building events and community outreach. Office Olympics, country-western nights, mini-golf competitions, K-1 racing and lake house gatherings were among the signature events in the past year.
Giving back to the community, the firm holds an annual winter clothing drive for the Salvation Army – Oak Brook Terrace Corp, serves meals and creates care packages for the Ronald McDonald House of Chicagoland, raises funds for childhood cancer research through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, and makes personalized and uplifting Cards for Hospitalized Kids.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. Further information on the Oak Brook district office can be found at http://oakbrook.nm.com/
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for nearly 160 years. Our financial representatives build relationships with clients through a distinctive planning approach that integrates risk management with wealth accumulation, preservation and distribution. With $238.5 billion in assets, $27.9 billion in revenues and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.3 million people who rely on us for insurance and investment solutions, including life, disability income and long-term care insurance; annuities; trust services; mutual funds; and investment advisory products and services. Northwestern Mutual is recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2016.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI, and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, Iife insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC).
1 Crain's Chicago Business named Northwestern Mutual – Chicago (formerly The McTigue Financial Group) a Best Places to Work in 2009-2014) Chicago Tribune named Northwestern Mutual – Chicago a Top Workplace in 2016.
