Garden City Realty recognizes its March agents of the month and first quarter

 
 
June and Cal March 2017
June and Cal March 2017
 
GARDEN CITY, S.C. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Lee Hewitt, Broker-in-Charge of Garden City Realty, Inc., a full-service real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Cal Harrelson is the top listing agent of March and the first quarter. Likewise, June Hiller is the top selling agent of March and the first quarter.

In 2016, Harrelson was top listing agent for February, May and September as well as top selling agent for March and September. Likewise, he was listing agent of the second and third quarter, listing agent for 2016, top producer of 2016 and top listing agent of January 2017.

Harrelson has been selling real estate in the coastal resort areas of the south strand for 23 years. He specializes in vacation and investment properties and is a member of the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS (CCAR), the South Carolina Association of Realtors (SCAR), and the National Association of REALTORS (NAR). He is also a recipient of the REALTOR Image Award. Harrelson has been involved in community activities and organizations including; Rotary International, Boy Scouts of America, March of Dimes' Walk America, United Way, American Cancer Society, South Carolina Crawfish Festival as well as acting chairman of his church's deacon board. He is also a former President of the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. He can be contacted at 843-331-2132 or CHarrelson@GardenCityRealty.com.

In 2015, Hiller was the firm's top selling agent in February and December. She was also recognized as top selling agent of January 2017.

Hiller has been with Garden City Realty since 2001 and specializes in resort, vacation home and residential markets throughout the Grand Strand.  She is a 2004 graduate of the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS leadership program and earned the Resort and Second-Home Market Specialist (RSPS) and Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) designations. Additionally, she is a member of the Garden City Beach Community Association. She can be contacted at 843-333-3201 or JHiller@GardenCityRealty.com.

Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.

For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi Wickliffe-Bessinger, Advertising and Marketing Manager, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com­.

