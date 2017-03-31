 

Local College Consultant Joins National Professional Association

Michael Jordan of Carrollton, TX has been accepted as an Associate Member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association
 
Michael Jordan, IECA Associate Member
CARROLLTON, Texas - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA) today announced Michael Jordan of Carrollton, TX has been accepted as an Associate Member. IECA Associate Members are professionals in the process of transitioning to a career in educational consulting. To qualify as an Associate Member, a consultant must have established an educational consulting practice and have ha a minimum of one year's experience in educational placement, counseling, or admissions.

In 2013, Michael left public school teaching and began tutoring the ACT and SAT full-time. Experience working for two national tutoring companies left him wanting more efficiency and direction for his students and better value for their parents. He knew from his experiences as a National Merit Scholar, magna cum laude and Honors college graduate, and full-time educator that the best results rarely come from out-of-the-box solutions. He began freelance tutoring to give students the one-on-one attention and personalization he knew was necessary to achieve the best outcomes. As test prep tutoring took off and Michael built his staff of tutors, he started focusing more on college guidance. Michael has been an independent educational consultant since 2014, when he established Michael Jordan College Prep (then known as Direction Tutors).

The IECA was founded in 1976 as a nonprofit, professional association of established educational consultants. IECA member educational consultants are professionals who assist students and families with educational decision-making. Their educational backgrounds, specialized training, campus visitations, and professional experience equip them to help students choose schools, colleges, or programs that meet their individual needs and goals. Members must meet IECA's professional standards and subscribe to its Principles of Good Practice. Members continually update their knowledge and maintain skills through IECA sponsored meetings, workshops, training programs, and information exchanges with colleges, schools, programs, and other consultants.

Contact
Michael Jordan
(President, Michael Jordan College Prep)
