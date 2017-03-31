 
Industry News





Green Scene Plant and Garden Expo at the Fullerton Arboretum

 
FULLERTON, Calif. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fullerton Arboretum will host their annual Green Scene Plant and Garden Expo Saturday, April 22nd-Sunday, April 23rd. This expo will showcase specialty plants, handcrafted art, and more. Ticket cost is $8 or free for Arboretum Members or students with Titan Cards.

Green Scene will offer Plein Air Painting and California State University Fullerton student watercolor exhibits, open to attendees for no additional cost. They will also have a food court, beer garden, workshops, and garden talks. In addition, a Live Bonsai show and demos on how to grow and care for Bonsais will be available throughout the weekend. Kids will keep busy with children's garden activities.

Fullerton Arboretum Members will receive exclusive early admission into the sale on Saturday morning. Those who wish to renew or start a membership can do so at Green Scene.

Hours:

·     -Saturday, April 22nd: Members-only presale from 10-11 AM, open to the general public 11 AM-5 PM. Last admission 4:30 PM.

·    -Sunday, April 23rd: Open to the public 10 AM-4 PM. Last admission 3:30 PM.

Event proceeds support education programs and plant conservation. For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit www.fullertonarboretum.org/event_green.php

Source:Fullerton Arboretum
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Fullerton, Gardening, Green Scene
Event
Fullerton - California - United States
Subject:Events
