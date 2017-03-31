 
FEA's Team Expands – Mark Smith Joins as Partner

 
 
LITTLETON, Mass. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Forest Economic Advisors (FEA), an industry leader with over 150 years of combined experience offering a full suite of analytical products covering the forest products industry, today announced the appointment of Mark Smith as Partner. In his role, Smith will be responsible for FEA business opportunities in New Zealand and Australia.

With several decades experience in the forest products industry, Smith has worked for major New Zealand corporations within the forest and wood products sectors (Fletcher Paper and Carter Holt Harvey) in roles such as strategic planning, operations management, R&D, and new product development. Smith also has experience running start-up businesses looking to commercialize new product and process technologies in the timber industry.  He has been involved in projects looking at applying wood modification technologies developed in Europe (acetylation, furfurylation and thermal modification) and how they can be applied to NZ wood species.  Recently, he has investigated how wood, especially mass timber, can be utilized more extensively in the New Zealand construction. Smith has a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Auckland in New Zealand.

Excited to join the FEA team, Smith commented "As well as the knowledge and professionalism that FEA brings, what has really impressed me is their inclusiveness.  Everyone wants to help and it is like being part of a close-knit family. I am sure this feeling of support and openness is extended to FEA's customers - nothing is too much trouble. This is undoubtedly why FEA have been so successful and why I can't wait to start working for them."

FEA Principal Paul Jannke said: "We are excited to add Mark to the FEA team to help us more fully develop our understanding of the key Australasia region.  In addition to his deep knowledge of the Australasia forest products sector, Mark brings a level of technical expertise with regard to wood processing that will add depth to our research, studies and publications."

As a Partner, Smith's role will be to deepen FEA's understanding of the Australasian forest products industry and its interactions in global markets.  In addition, Mark's technical background will enhance FEA's research capabilities, both in the region and across the globe.

FEA is committed to providing clients with what matters most – insightful and actionable analysis. Smith's hire is yet another demonstration of FEA's investment in both broadening and deepening the company's expertise to better serve our clients. Mark can be reached at +64 274 302 889 or via email at msmith@getfea.com.

About Forest Economic Advisors

FEA is an owner-operated company comprised of engaged, experienced and informed analysts. FEA's team of professionals shares a common goal: to provide top-notch analysis without compromising our independence or integrity. FEA is a team of enthusiastic economists and sales professionals with a passion for discovering, forecasting, and communicating about trends in the forest products industry. To learn more FEA and the team, visit www.getfea.com/about-us andwww.getfea.com.

Media Contact
Lisa Kelly
978-496-6334
***@getfea.com
