Chicago Hair Salon Launches New Website

 
 
Chicago Hair Salon in Boulder new website
BOULDER, Colo. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago Hair Salon is inviting customers to explore its new website. The new website has been designed by Jeremy Green at EndoCreative, a local company.  The website has improved compatibility across all platforms and allows access to all of our social media.


Our new site includes access to our online booking software, for booking appointments 24/7.

Created with our customers in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology to allow access from smart phones, tablets, lap top and desk-top computers.

Our customers can also access the salon's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest and Linked in accounts.  Customers can view Google, Yelp, and Facebook reviews without navigating away from the site.

On our Gallery page, pictures from the salon Instagram account are featured. These images are constantly being updated automatically as new pictures are uploaded.

Out Blog page features articles from all of out staff.  You can meet our staff on the Stylists page.  Of course we have all you need to know about the salon services, prices, contact info and open hours.

Visit us today at http://chicagohairsalonboulder.com

Source:
Email:***@chicagohairsalonboulder.com Email Verified
Hair Salons Boulder, Haircuts Boulder, Hair Salon Boulder
Beauty
Boulder - Colorado - United States
Features
