White House Marketing supports Epilepsy Awareness and Autism Awareness
CORONA, CA – White House Marketing's president is an avid supporter of bringing awareness to different charities for those suffering with different disabilities, challenges, and handicaps.
Purple Day is celebrated annually on March 26th. Although November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, every year countries all over the world come together to spread awareness on people who suffer with epilepsy. It is estimated that one in every 100 people suffer from epilepsy, which is approximately 50 million people worldwide.
The teams of direct marketing representatives and managers have an opportunity to see thousands of people each day. As he put it, "There may not always be an event for all our offices to attend; but, by wearing a simple ribbon, it draws curiosity about epilepsy awareness to those masses."
It was not a requirement to wear a purple ribbon on March 26th; an employee started participating in it years ago. "People would ask her every March 26th 'what is the ribbon for?' continued Randy. "Now, years later, every single person—without being asked to—wore a ribbon on March 26th."
White House Marketing representatives attend Walk In The Vines for Autism
April is Autism Awareness month. On April 2, 2017, several White House Marketing representatives attended Walk In The Vines for Autism. This event is held each year in Temecula, California. WHM representatives enjoyed the beautiful two mile walk, hot air balloons, and scenic views of Temecula's Wine Country at the annual walk. According to the coordinator of Walk In the Vines for Autism, approximately 1,000 walkers were present and about 50,000 dollars was raised to go towards families with an Autistic person in the household.
Walk In The Vines for Autism is coordinated by Our Nicholas Foundation. Our Nicholas Foundation was started by a local family whose son, Nicholas was diagnosed with autism at a young age. So, his parents started Our Nicholas Foundation to promote Autism Awareness and provide support for families and programs for those diagnosed with Autism. One representative stated, "It is an honor to be a part of a company that has such a good heart. As the father of an autistic son, many companies don't understand the struggles that go along with inabilities to communicate with your only child. Knowing that Foundations like Our Nicholas Foundation works to help families like mine…well, it touches my heart; I'm so proud to be attending this event today."
