Glenn Tattrie of South Shore Bank Named to Board of Directors for South Shore Habitat for Humanity

 
 
Glenn Tattrie
Glenn Tattrie
 
WEYMOUTH, Mass. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- South Shore Habitat for Humanity (http://sshabitat.org), which has delivered quality housing in partnership with families in need for the past 30 years, has named Glenn Tattrie of East Bridgewater, MA to a three-year term on its Board of Directors.

In this role, he will work with the other board members and Executive Director Martine Taylor to further the organization's work to help provide housing for people in need. Since its founding in 1986, South Shore Habitat for Humanity has completed 56 homes in 21 towns, helping more than 102 adults and 200 children build a place to call home. The organization serves 35 cities and towns south and southwest of Boston.

Tattrie is the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer with South Shore Bank, headquartered in Weymouth.

The Brockton native is a graduate of Stonehill College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and a Master of Science in Finance from Suffolk University.

Tattrie, a Marine Corps veteran, is a member of the American Legion Post 91 in East Bridgewater.  He is Chairman of the Capital Improvement Planning Committee in East Bridgewater, a committee he has served for the past 20 years and is in his 12th year as a volunteer Boy Scout Leader in East Bridgewater.

An outdoor enthusiast, in his spare time Tattrie likes to snowmobile, ride ATV's, hike and camp.  He is a self-described "diehard Patriots fan" and enjoys carpentry, one of the many reasons why he has offered his service to South Shore Habitat for Humanity.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Glenn to our Board of Directors," stated Martine Taylor, Executive Director of South Shore Habitat for Humanity. "Glenn is a highly effective professional whose wealth of knowledge in risk management, coupled with a love of carpentry, is certain to prove valuable; we look forward to his leadership."

She added, "South Shore Bank has been a great friend to South Shore Habitat for Humanity. They are a longtime sponsor of ours, with a legacy of a number of Board of Director members as well as some of their personnel serving on multiple South Shore Habitat committees."

About South Shore Habitat for Humanity

South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community.  South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer.  "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director.  South Shore Habitat for Humanity seeks corporate partners, sponsors, and volunteers from the community.

To learn more or find out how to get involved, visitwww.sshabitat.org

Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/SouthShoreHabitat and Twitter:@sshabitat

They are located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
Source:South Shore Habitat for Humanity
