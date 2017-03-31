 
News By Tag
* Golf Tournament, Scholarships
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

13th Annual Make A Difference Foundation, Inc. & G. Wynn Invitational

Charity golf event to benefit the Charlotte Lemons Annual Student Scholarship (C.L.A.S.S.) Award
 
 
MADF/G. Wynn Invitational
MADF/G. Wynn Invitational
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Golf Tournament, Scholarships

Industry:
Event

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Make A Difference Foundation, Inc (MADF) is pleased to announce that the 13th Annual MADF and G. Wynn Invitational will be held on Saturday May 27, 2017 (Memorial Day Weekend) at the Marriott Stone Mountain Golf Club, inside Stone Mountain Park, in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

The tournament will take place on the Stonemont Course, with an 8:00 a.m. Shotgun Start/Best Ball Format.  Continental breakfast and registration will begin at 7:00 a.m.  Buffet lunch will be served at 1:00 p.m. in conjunction with the "19th Hole" Awards Ceremony.  The event will feature a separate men's and women's flight, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prices, numerous hole contest, raffles and a silent auction.  Entry fees are $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome if registered by May 1st and includes greens fees, driving range and cart.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Charlotte Lemons Annual Student Scholarship (C.L.A.S.S.) Award, which grants $1000, $5000 and $10,000 educational scholarships to graduating high school seniors throughout the state of Georgia.  MADF strongly believes that providing financial assistance for education is a great way to truly make a difference in our communities and ultimately our nation. This scholarship is intended to give students in need of financial assistance the opportunity to further their education at a two and/or four-year college or technical institution.

For additional information about this year's event and the various corporate sponsorship opportunities, call 770-339-0849 or e-mail at golftourney@madf.org. Online registration and downloadable entry forms are available at www.madf.org.

MADF, founded in 2003 by Donovan R. Quary Sr., is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the cultural, educational, economic, and social enrichment of underserved youth.  Our goal is to revive hope, teach life changing skills and provide the love and attention our children need to become upstanding citizens in our society.  MADF envisions a world where children and youth have an equal opportunity to succeed at achieving their dreams.

Contact
Howard Lemons, Tournament Co-Chairperson
Make A Difference Foundation, Inc.
770-339-0849
***@madf.org
End
Source:
Email:***@madf.org Email Verified
Tags:Golf Tournament, Scholarships
Industry:Event
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Make A Difference Foundation, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share