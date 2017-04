13th Annual Make A Difference Foundation, Inc. & G. Wynn Invitational

Charity golf event to benefit the Charlotte Lemons Annual Student Scholarship (C.L.A.S.S.) Award

MADF/G. Wynn Invitational

Howard Lemons, Tournament Co-Chairperson

Make A Difference Foundation, Inc.

770-339-0849

-- Make A Difference Foundation, Inc (MADF) is pleased to announce that the 13Annual MADF and G. Wynn Invitational will be held on Saturday May 27, 2017 (Memorial Day Weekend) at the Marriott Stone Mountain Golf Club, inside Stone Mountain Park, in Stone Mountain, Georgia.The tournament will take place on the Stonemont Course, with an 8:00 a.m. Shotgun Start/Best Ball Format. Continental breakfast and registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. Buffet lunch will be served at 1:00 p.m. in conjunction with the "" Awards Ceremony. The event will feature a separate men's and women's flight, 1, 2and 3place prices, numerous hole contest, raffles and a silent auction. Entry fees are $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome if registered by May 1st and includes greens fees, driving range and cart.Proceeds from this event benefit the Charlotte Lemons Annual Student Scholarship (.) Award, which grants $1000, $5000 and $10,000 educational scholarships to graduating high school seniors throughout the state of Georgia. MADF strongly believes that providing financial assistance for education is a great way to truly make a difference in our communities and ultimately our nation. This scholarship is intended to give students in need of financial assistance the opportunity to further their education at a two and/or four-year college or technical institution.For additional information about this year's event and the various corporate sponsorship opportunities, call 770-339-0849 or e-mail at golftourney@ madf.org . Online registration and downloadable entry forms are available at www.madf.org