13th Annual Make A Difference Foundation, Inc. & G. Wynn Invitational
Charity golf event to benefit the Charlotte Lemons Annual Student Scholarship (C.L.A.S.S.) Award
The tournament will take place on the Stonemont Course, with an 8:00 a.m. Shotgun Start/Best Ball Format. Continental breakfast and registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. Buffet lunch will be served at 1:00 p.m. in conjunction with the "19th Hole" Awards Ceremony. The event will feature a separate men's and women's flight, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prices, numerous hole contest, raffles and a silent auction. Entry fees are $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome if registered by May 1st and includes greens fees, driving range and cart.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Charlotte Lemons Annual Student Scholarship (C.L.A.S.S.) Award, which grants $1000, $5000 and $10,000 educational scholarships to graduating high school seniors throughout the state of Georgia. MADF strongly believes that providing financial assistance for education is a great way to truly make a difference in our communities and ultimately our nation. This scholarship is intended to give students in need of financial assistance the opportunity to further their education at a two and/or four-year college or technical institution.
MADF, founded in 2003 by Donovan R. Quary Sr., is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the cultural, educational, economic, and social enrichment of underserved youth. Our goal is to revive hope, teach life changing skills and provide the love and attention our children need to become upstanding citizens in our society. MADF envisions a world where children and youth have an equal opportunity to succeed at achieving their dreams.
Contact
Howard Lemons, Tournament Co-Chairperson
Make A Difference Foundation, Inc.
770-339-0849
***@madf.org
