Newly Renovated Holiday Inn Express Milwaukee Airport welcomes new General Manager
Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Milwaukee Airport offers a new modern look, but the same great services and amenities you love.
He was born in San Miguel, El Salvador, Central America before moving to Dallas, Texas, where he was raised. Sorry, folks… this does in fact mean he is a die-hard Cowboys fan! Moving to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in his teen years, he developed an understanding for the need to adapt to change. The beautiful part of Hospitality Management is that no two days are ever the same. It's never repetitive, it's never the same guests and things always change. As a General Manager, his skills go beyond managing day-to-day Hotel Operations. His management philosophy has always been simple: If you surround yourself with the best talent, take great care of the employees who in turn take great care of the guests, the bottom line will take care of itself.
Elvis once measured success with salary figures and who he knew in the industry. Being a husband and a proud father to 4 children (Viktoria, Samantha, Breeana and Marcelo) along with his German Shepherd (Maya), he now measures success on how he can positively affect others in his life and how he develops his current staff to further their careers. Whenever possible Elvis spends time enjoying sporting events, fishing and camping with family.
Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Milwaukee recently completed a 2.1 million dollar renovation. Expect to be impressed with this modern facility offering a range of amentities. Located just two miles from the Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport, Holiday Inn Express is conveniently located near many of Milwaukee's most important businesses and most popular attractions.
Learn more about Wisco Hotel Group at https://www.wiscohotels.com/
