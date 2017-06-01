 
Industry News





EdTech Startup Storyboard That Turns Five!

Boston Edtech Start-up, Storyboard That is Celebrating 5 years in business!
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- This March, Storyboard That, the award-winning digital storyboard creator, celebrated its 5th birthday. As a start-up with 10 employees, the company is extremely grateful for its customers' support. To celebrate, Storyboard That's artists have also created a Birthday Card template on the site, which can be used to create unique and personalized cards for your loved ones!

Storyboard That is the brainchild of Aaron Sherman, CEO, who says "I can't believe it's already been five years. We feel so fortunate to have the greatest customers who have supported us for so long. We can't wait for the next five years and beyond!"

With over 4,000,000 storyboards created, Storyboard That has proven to be an engaging program in the classroom, business, and personal use. This web-based software offers a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, scenes, props, and many different layouts to choose from.

Along with the award-winning digital storyboard creator, Storyboard That also offers over 300 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, Foreign Language, Social Studies, Special Ed, and STEM.

About Storyboard That: Storyboard That (http://www.storyboardthat.com/) empowers users to create storyboards and graphic organizers with its award-winning, browser-based Storyboard Creator. Storyboard That has been featured in Free Tech 4 Teachers, Web English Teacher, TeacherCast, and Library Voice.

