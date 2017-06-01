News By Tag
EdTech Startup Storyboard That Turns Five!
Boston Edtech Start-up, Storyboard That is Celebrating 5 years in business!
Storyboard That is the brainchild of Aaron Sherman, CEO, who says "I can't believe it's already been five years. We feel so fortunate to have the greatest customers who have supported us for so long. We can't wait for the next five years and beyond!"
With over 4,000,000 storyboards created, Storyboard That has proven to be an engaging program in the classroom, business, and personal use. This web-based software offers a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, scenes, props, and many different layouts to choose from.
Along with the award-winning digital storyboard creator, Storyboard That also offers over 300 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, Foreign Language, Social Studies, Special Ed, and STEM.
About Storyboard That: Storyboard That (http://www.storyboardthat.com/
