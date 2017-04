Television Academy Updates Interactive Media Emmy® Awards Categories for 2017

Submissions now open for Interactive Media Emmy Awards, with new categories in interactive and digital media for 2017. Deadline for consideration is May 1st 2017.

-- The Interactive Media Peer Group of the Television Academy is excited to announce the redefinition of the EmmyAwards for Interactive Media, featuring four new Category Awards and one new Juried Award.The Emmys in Interactive Media recognize excellence in interactive media productions that extend or enhance the viewing experience of a television program or series, or stand alone as original television interactive storytelling experiences."The interactive media space is advancing more quickly than ever," said IMPG Co-Governor Seth Shapiro. "For fiteen years, the Emmys awarded by the Interactive Media Peer Group have been a bellwether for this expansion, and an internationally-recognized marker for the outstanding work done by our members. Our award categories have been completely redesigned for 2017, and we're extremely excited to see all the great work being submitted."The newly minted Interactive Media Award categories for the 69th Emmy Awards are:The full membership of the IMPG votes on the works submitted in these Categories, with five Nominees emerging in each Category. Members then choose from the Nominees to determine the Emmy winners.The reimagined Juried Award forwill recognize pioneering interactive work in emerging uses of interactive media in television. The Emmy in this Juried area is awarded by a blue ribbon panel selected for their expertise in the field."Many professionals working in interactive and digital media are not aware that their work may qualify for Emmy consideration,"said Co-Governor Marc Johnson. "We recrafted our Emmy categories to support our commitment to honor the highest quality achievements, and to encourage new talent. Interactive media is driving many of the changes in the ways viewers consume, engage with, and enjoy Television – from digital extensions of TV shows, to the new frontiers of VR and AR. We can't wait to see the wealth of impressive work in these areas from both traditional and non-traditional sources."Don't be left on the sidelines - enter now! If you think your work qualifies for Emmy consideration, submit your entry by May 1, 2017 (supporting materials due by May 12th). Start the entry process here For detailed information and FAQs about the Interactive Media awards, explore the Quick Reference Guide Follow @tvacadimpg on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and YouTube.- Mon May 1, 10:00 PM PDT - All entries due- Fri May 12, 10:00 PM PDT - All supporting materials for IMPG entries due- Thu Jul 13, 8:30am PDT - Nominations announced- Mon Aug 14, 9:00am PDT - Final-round voting begins- Mon Aug 28, 10:00 PM PDT - Final-round voting ends- Sat & Sun Sep 9 & 10 - Creative Arts Awards Weekend- Sun Sep 17, 5:00pm PDT - 69th Emmy Awards Ceremony and Telecast on CBSSee the complete Primetime Emmy Rules & Procedures for 2017 http://www.emmys.com/sites/default/files/Downloads/2017-rules-procedures-v1a.pdf.For more info on the Emmys in general, go http://www.emmys.com/awardsFull 2017 Emmys industry calendar is http://www.emmys.com/news/emmys-calendar/emmy-awards-industry-calendar