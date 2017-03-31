News By Tag
Gina Kano Receives FocalPoint Business Coaching's 2017 Alvin Law Award
"It was very humbling and quite surprising to receive this award. I did have a rough 2016, and to be recognized for having "survived" it was so gratifying. The honor was great, but the feedback and encouragement that I got from all my fellow coaches was what really reinvigorated me. It truly changed my outlook for 2017," says Gina.
Gina's coaching practice is the culmination and combination of many years in various roles at different corporations. Coaching executives who are facing challenges or changes is an area that she has become an expert in. Over half of her time is spent training and coaching sales, customer service and Management teams.
"Gina has faced some real hurdles over the past year and fought through them. Her perseverance is an inspiration to us all," says Margaret Maclay, FocalPoint's Director of Franchise Onboarding, Certification, Support, & Assessment Centre.
Gina brings skills in mediation particularly between partners who are not agreeing on things as small as who to hire, and as big as company values. She also mediates between co-workers who are not seeing eye to eye, especially in the absence of a dedicated human resources team.
The most rewarding thing about being a FocalPoint Business Coach, Gina says, is "seeing my clients thrive and improve their business. My success and reward is helping them succeed."
Gina Kano can be contacted via her FocalPoint Coach Site http://ginakano.focalpointcoaching.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
For more info on FocalPoint Business Coaching, visit http://www.focalpointcoaching.com.
