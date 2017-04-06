News By Tag
Eric Eurich Receives FocalPoint Business Coaching's 2017 Kaizen Award
"Eric has been steady since he joined FocalPoint Business Coaching. He is focused on his goals, consistent, always looking for ways to get better. He truly embodies the spirit of Kaizen," says Margaret Maclay, FocalPoint's Director of Franchise Onboarding, Certification, Support, & Assessment Centre.
"It is an honor to be recognized as the Kaizen Award winner," says Eric. "With the amazing caliber of FocalPoint Coaches around the world the bar is certainly set high. The Kaizen award epitomizes the reason I am a coach...my belief in constant, never ending improvement."
Eric B. Eurich is a proven business leader with a background of building engaged teams and delivering results in the global retail, service, automotive and energy sectors. With over 30 years' experience, Eric is an expert in improving the productivity of marketing, advertising and sales organizations. His background includes building brands and driving top tier results in diverse, highly competitive industries on local, national and international levels. Eric specializes in achieving exceptional results with small teams and limited budgets.
"There is nothing more gratifying than seeing my clients achieve their goals! It is such a rewarding experience going on the journey with them. I enjoy leveraging my background and assets to help them get farther, quicker."
To find out more about what Business Coaching can do for you, visit Eric Eurichs' http://ericeurich.focalpointcoaching.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
For more info on FocalPoint Business Coaching, visit http://www.focalpointcoaching.com.
