Seminar in Medina New York How to protect your money from Mediciad
Seminar: Avoid losing your Retirement Money to a Nursing Home or Medicaid Event
Learn How to Protect your Money from Medicaid
Speakers
Andrew Meier Esq Elder Care Attorney
Les Robinson CLTC Long Term Care Planner
Date: May 23,2017
Time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Limited to 20 people
Location: Shirt Factory Coffee shop in Medina
Learn the following education information
• How to protect your Retirement money from a nursing home or Medicaid event
• How to protect your Personal Choices
• Avoid losing your financial Independence
• Learn how to avoid the look back period
• How much of your assets are subject to Medicaid recovery
• Learn how to avoid the penalty period
• Reduce your emotional and financial burden to your family
• Learn how to develop a long term care plan to protect your money
Learn about your LTC Options
1. To avoid being a burden
None of us want our future health-care needs to create a physical or emotional strain on family members. This is one of the biggest problems in long term care planning
One way to reduce family "burden," even the psychological impact, is to have long-term care benefits available. For some, such benefits mean a greater range of options. Families with long-term care coverage tend to seek outside professional help sooner and with less family conflict. In addition, opportunities are enhanced to remain at home with professional in-home care. Working with a team will help reduce your risk in a Long Term Care Event
2. To protect family finances
Individuals work a lifetime to accumulate assets. They build a net worth and spend considerable dollars protecting assets against taxes, estate costs and family issues. They plan for an enjoyable and healthy retirement and hope to leave an inheritance to their family. However, many fail to plan for long-term care costs.
3. To provide liquidity
Long-term care insurance can reduce out-of-pocket health care expenses and protect cash reserves for day-to-day living and business costs. Long Term Care policies has its own cash flow to pay for a Long Term Care Event
4. To obtain peace of mind
As stated earlier, most people purchase long-term care insurance for emotional reasons. Numbers and dollars are important, but so is peace of mind. With a net worth over $2 million it may be possible to self-insure, but that doesn't mean these individuals want to self-insure, or that it is the best solution for their situation.
For the elderly the need for long-term care is probably the most catastrophic unexpected event that could happen. This is because the need for long-term care typically removes any level of security an elderly person may have with the three major lifestyle concerns mentioned above.
With the need for long-term care the older person:
1. Loses independence
2. Has experienced a loss of good health
3. Uses up remaining assets and income
No other late-life event can be as devastating to the lifestyle the elderly are so concerned about maintaining. No wonder many elderly care recipients withdraw, become angry and suffer from severe depression.
If living longer is one of the great success stories of medicine and lifestyle changes, failing to plan for later-life care is one of the great failures. Relatively few people have any kind of plan for how they will take care of themselves or their spouses in old age. And even those who have been thoughtful are not likely to have set aside adequate resources to provide care that can easily top $100,000 a year.
Key Topics:
• How to review your Long Term Care Policy and maximize your benefits
• How to handle the claim process
• Avoiding losing your assets to Medicaid
• How to review your legal plan
• How to review your insurance and financial plan
• How to understand basic tax planning
• How to plan with a Special Needs Child in your care
• How to run a family meeting
• How to reduce cost in your Long Term Care Event
