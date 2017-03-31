News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Brings Interest Back To Honduras Coffee on Amazon.com
The rising popularity of Aroma Bravo on Amazon.com has made more people discover the flavorful taste of Honduras coffee.
Renowned for its impressive Arabica coffee production, Marcala has long been recognized by experts as one of the best places to get premium coffee beans. The Marcala region is an essential source of income for Honduras, and also the driving force behind the rise of the country's coffee in the global market.
Although often overshadowed by neighboring countries like Guatemala, Honduras is now securing its place in the gourmet coffee market. It is currently the top coffee producer in Central America, greatly surpassing Guatemala and other coffee-producing countries in the area.
Aroma Bravo discovered the smooth and well-balanced flavor of Honduras coffee while searching for the best coffee beans to offer to customers.
"In pursuit of the best coffee beans, we conducted several taste tests of coffees from different regions. In the end, Honduras coffee is the one that resonated the most with us. We were so impressed that we wanted to share the experience with our fellow coffee lovers as well. From then on, we made the decision to exclusively source our whole bean coffee from Marcala." A company spokesperson revealed.
Sourcing coffee beans from Honduras has proven successful for the brand. Aroma Bravo has already attracted hundreds of orders despite only debuting a few months ago, and its growing popularity is prompting several customers to try Honduran coffee.
"We're so glad that people are finally taking notice of this delicious coffee that we love so much. We will keep delivering the best coffee beans from Marcala so that even more coffee lovers will know about it," the spokesperson added.
Interested customers can buy Honduras whole bean coffee at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo sources whole coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Highly rated on Amazon.com, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee aficionados.
