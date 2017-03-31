 
ProEx names Emily Chibaro as Inside Sales Representative

 
 
ProEx Emily Chibaro
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx (www.proexpt.com), a physical therapist-owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, today announced Emily Chibaro of Portsmouth, New Hampshire as an Inside Sales Representative, working from corporate offices in Portsmouth.

In this role, Chibaro will contribute to ProEx's business development campaign.

Prior to joining ProEx Chibaro was the manager of In Motion Chiropractic.

A graduate of the University of New Hampshire, she is presently working toward her Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

Chibaro is originally from Hollis, New Hampshire and presently lives in Portsmouth where in her spare time she enjoys cooking, travel, Pilates and outdoor activities.

"We welcome Emily to the ProEx family," said Ben Barron, Director of Business Development at ProEx. "Her demonstrated commitment to our industry and customer service skills are certain to make her a valued member of our team."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, Arlington and Waltham, MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
Source:ProEx Physical Therapy
