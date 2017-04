FAIR/SQUARE launches Canada's first online store for fair, vegan and Canadian products

With a selection of healthy snacks, cruelty-free beauty products, and artisan-made home decor, FAIR/SQUARE offers a collection of responsibly made Canadian products while donating 1% of their annual revenues to environmental organizations.

-- As the first online concept store for all things fair, vegan and Canadian, FAIR/SQUARE curates products from socially and environmentally conscious Canadian companies that make high-quality products the right way. On offer is a selection of healthy vegan snack foods, Fair Trade coffees and teas, cruelty-free body and skin care products and artisan-made home decor and gift items. All products are sourced from Canadian companies, many items are handmade in Canada and made with Canadian-grown ingredients where possible.Canadian consumers, and especially Millennials, are fully aware of the implications of their shopping behavior. As many are looking for ways to reduce their meat and dairy consumption, plant-based foods are on the rise. At the same time, many Canadians prefer products that are made in Canada in order to support local farmers and producers and to reduce food miles.FAIR/SQUARE offers consumers an opportunity for guilt-free online shopping by making these kinds of products easily accessible while minimizing the negative impacts their shopping behavior has on the environment.As a member of 1% for the Planet, FAIR/SQUARE donates 1% of annual sales to support non-profit organizations focused on the environment."At FAIR/SQUARE, we believe that business is about more than just making money. We want to prove that it is possible to run a business that only sells responsibly made products," says Katharina Otulak, Founder, and Owner of FAIR/SQUARE."We also believe in leading by example. That's why we bank with a credit union, host with a green hosting provider, use only recycled shipping materials and offset our carbon emissions. We also donate 1% of our revenues to environmental non-profits via 1% For The Planet™."Visit the online store at https://fair- square.ca