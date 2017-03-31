Country(s)
Beyond Spots & Dots Named as Finalist for CREATE Festival Award
PITTSBURGH - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Beyond Spots & Dots has been named as a 2017 Top Ten Creative Industries project finalist in this year's CREATE Festival Awards. The agency's integrated marketing campaign for a local destination client is nominated in CREATE's Communication award category.
Now in its ninth year, the CREATE Festival (Changing Realities with Art and Technology Explorations)
More than an awards ceremony, the CREATE Festival is a full-day event devoted to creativity in the region. The event includes a dedicated IDEAfest, with talks and performances;
CEO, Andreas Beck, said of the honor, "We are very fortunate to have been selected as a finalist for this award. Thanks to our client's trust and commitment, our Creative and Media Buying teams were able to design and implement a striking and memorable campaign which was seen throughout the city of Pittsburgh. Thank you to the Creative Industries Network and the Pittsburgh Technology Council."
For more information, or to view the full list of CREATE finalists by category, visit CREATEpgh.org.
About Beyond Spots & Dots
Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA dedicated to planning, creating and handling advertising and marketing for a variety of clients. Agency services range from digital, TV, radio and print advertising to public relations, web development and SEO. Visit BeyondSpotsAndDots.com to learn how to increase your company's share of voice.
Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Beyond Spots & Dots, journalists and analysts may call 412.281.6215. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.
