Tune In to Lifestyle And Transformation Coach Georgia Woodbine On Mark Clarke Show WNBM 103.9FM FM
Listeners will be tuning in to Lifestyle and Transformation Coach Georgia Woodbine On Mark Clarke Show WNBM 103.9FM FM Tonight
Set your dial to listen in to one of the world's leading authorities on personal and professional development.
About: Georgia Woodbine - Sparking an inspirational phenomenon wherever she goes, lifestyle and transformation coach Georgia Woodbine shares her experiences and strategies for success. She is one of the world's leading authorities on personal and professional development. Widely known as a dynamic and entertaining speaker and a highly sought after trainer, she has helped to motivate and inspire an entire generation. She has been a guest speaker at The Learning Annex, Jacob Javits Convention Center, 98.7Kiss FM, Sirius Radio XM, and featured in Daily News, Rolling Out Magazine, The Journal News and Amsterdam News.
She has authored several books, including: How To Make Big Bucks Without Selling Your Soul, Jewels of Inspiration and Reflections, How To Choose Your Career Path, How to Attract the Right Man into Your Life, Minute of Motivation, and has produced cutting-edge informational audio programs and workbooks, including: Make it Happen, Live By Your Design and How to Write the Book Inside You. In her mission to inspire high school and college students, she developed a curriculum based on her book How to Choose Your Career Path: Charting Your Success, and lectured at numerous school districts and colleges to help prepare students with employment tools and life skills.
Her credentials include over fifteen years of entrepreneurial business success as well as an extensive marketing background working in the entertainment industry with; Def Jam, PolyGram, WNYU Radio, WQHT-Hot 97, Black Enterprise Magazine, and the Apollo Theatre where she honed her management, promotions, and marketing skills.
In love with life, she enjoys being an empowerment advocate for others to find their true purpose. She continues to capture her audiences with her message of hope, inspiration and the power of intention. Her passion continues to touch countless souls in their pursuit of happiness.
In her efforts to give back to the community, she formed the Keys To Success Angel Club, which donates her products to charities, non-for-profits, and community based organizations, such as: homeless shelters, women shelters, state and federal prisons, and mentoring programs.
Log on to http://www.radio1039ny.com to listen to interview tonight.
Visit Georgia Woodbine online at www.georgiawoodbine.com to view her entire catalog on products. For media inquiries or to book Georgia Woodbine as a guest speaker log on to above linked and contact us today!
