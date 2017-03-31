News By Tag
Jill McGrale Maher named director of Behavioral Concepts, Inc.'s Fitchburg location
The Fitchburg location, which opened in November, seeks to replicate the services offered by BCI at its corporate headquarters at 345 Greenwood Street in Worcester. Maher will manage those in-house activities, as well as providing oversight for staff providing in-home services to families in the Fitchburg/Route 2 corridor.
"We're delighted to have someone of Jill's expertise and experience in this position," said Dr. Jeff Robinson, founder and director of Behavioral Concepts, Inc. "There's an incredible demand for the services BCI provides in the greater Fitchburg area. We're looking to Jill to help us meet that demand, while developing relationships in the local community to provide opportunities for our older clients and to recruit the next generation of behavior clinicians and therapists."
Maher has more than 35 years combined experience in special education and applied behavior analysis, working with children with autism spectrum disorders. Her expertise includes working in both private and public schools, conducting program evaluations, designing and overseeing programs for learners of all ages and profiles, teaching staff and families, and working in a variety of school and home programs at both clinical and administrative levels. Part of that experience includes working in a consultative role in school systems across Massachusetts, including the Fitchburg and Leominster public school systems.
A board certified behavior analyst (BCBA®), Maher holds a master's degree in human development and completed course work towards her Ph.D. in developmental and child psychology from the University of Kansas. She is a state certified special education teacher and a Massachusetts-
"I've known Dr. Robinson and Brian Doyle [also of BCI] for many years and I'm thrilled to be working with them," said Maher, a Northborough, MA resident. "BCI has a reputation in our industry as a high qulaity, compassionate organization, both for its clients and their staff. BCI's focus is on providing clinically sound care, and not so much on making a profit, which frankly has become rare. I'm so happy to be a part of that culture and to share what BCI has to offer with families in the Fitchburg area."
For more information on BCI, visit www.bciaba.com.
About Behavioral Concepts, Inc. (BCI)
Founded in 2002, BCI provides educational, behavioral, and consultative and assessment services to children with autism and their families. These services are based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. It's BCI's goal to maximize individual potential, increase independence and enhance our clients' quality of life within their home, school and community.
BCI provides center- and home-based services through health insurance and is an approved provider of Specialty ABA Services for Early Intervention in Central Massachusetts. BCI's main care center, located at 345A Greenwood Street in Worcester, Massachusetts, offers intensive treatment for young children aged 3 to 6 years of age, an after-school program for all school aged children and a weekend social skills program. BCI offers similar services at a second location at 207 Authority Drive in Fitchburg, Mass. BCI also provides in-home services within a one-hour radius of Worcester.
For complete information, visit http://bciaba.com or to arrange a consultation with a BCI clinician, please call (508) 363-0200.
