Northeast Florida Safety Council Opens Nassau County Facility
The new facility will offer DUI courses, including registration (driver improvement courses), clinical (DUI evaluations)
"We are happy to provide the services of NEFSC to citizens and workforce of Nassau County," explained Sue Holley executive director for NEFSC. "We are always looking to increase our outreach for improved safety throughout Northeast Florida."
NEFSC (Your Bridge to Safety For 75 Years) is a non-governmental, not-for-profit, public service organization dedicated to promoting good health, saving lives, preventing accidents and maintaining a safe environment through workplace safety programs, road safety training programs and community service. With four locations throughout the First Coast, NEFSC offers classroom safety courses in addition to online training. For more information about the organization's services, call 904-399-3119 or visit www.jaxsafety.org.
