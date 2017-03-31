 
collab9 Receives Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

FedRAMP Authorized Secure Hosted UC Honored for Exceptional Innovation
 
 
UC Product of the Year logo
UC Product of the Year logo
 
April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- collab9 Receives Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

FedRAMP Authorized Secure Hosted UC Honored for Exceptional Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA – April, 6 2017collab9 (http://www.collab9.com), America's first FedRAMPSM (https://www.collab9.com/fedramp) Authorized Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) (https://www.collab9.com/ucaas-unified-communications-as-a-service) provider, today announced that TMC (http://www.tmcnet.com), a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person, and online, named its secure hosted Unified Communications (UC) solution as a 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner. The award honors the best, most innovative UC products and solutions released in the last twelve months.

Secure Hosted UC

Federal, state (https://www.collab9.com/cloud-for-state-agencies), and local government agencies leveraging collab9's secure hosted UC can easily move their voice and collaboration systems into the cloud with a service provider that has undergone rigorous assessment and demonstrated adherence tothe Federal government's FedRAMP security requirements based on NIST 800-53 standards, saving significant time and costs for public sector and commercial organizations alike.

collab9's secure hosted UC solution offers improved productivity, cost reduction, and operational efficiency. The solution includes voice, unified messaging with integrated voicemail and email, web and audio conferencing, instant messaging and presence, customer care applications, integration with Microsoft O365, Skype for Business, and Gmail, and E911 functionality.

"We're proud to receive another industry award for our FedRAMP Authorized secure hosted UC solution," said Kevin Schatzle, CEO, collab9. "Federal, state, and local agencies are increasingly adopting cloud-based services. Our Unified Communications Product of the Year award win, along with the strides we continue making in the government sector, further demonstrates collab9's status as a trusted supplier."

Aside from its federal government specialization as America's first FedRAMP Authorized UCaaS provider (https://www.collab9.com/news/fedramp-authorizes-first-clo...), collab9 was awarded a 10-year NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract (https://www.collab9.com/news/collab9-awarded-10-year-nasp...) through the State of Utah last year. This enables collab9, and its comprehensive distribution channel of telecom service providers, Value Added Resellers (VARs), and prime contractors, to sell its cloud service to U.S. state and local governments (including individual departments, agencies, institutions), higher education, and political subdivisions (i.e. colleges, school districts, counties, cities, etc.).

"It gives me great pleasure to honor collab9 as a 2017 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative FedRAMP Authorized UC product," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by collab9 in their groundbreaking work surrounding secure hosted UC."

Winners of the 2017 Unified CommunicationsProduct of the Year Award were announced online and will be highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine (http://www.itmag.com/).

About collab9:

collab9 (http://www.collab9.com) is America's first FedRAMP (http://www.collab9.com/fedramp) Authorized Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider catering to public sector security requirements. collab9's solution integrates voice, video, messaging, mobility, presence, conferencing, and customer care in one predictable, user-based subscription model. Awarded the NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract, collab9 enables state agencies to securely move their communications infrastructure into the cloud with a platform designed to meet NIST 800-53 standards. For more information, visit: www.collab9.com; follow @collab9 (https://twitter.com/collab9) on Twitter.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine:

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space.  For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter (https://twitter.com/InternetTele) or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC:

Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

