collab9 Receives Unified Communications Product of the Year Award
FedRAMP Authorized Secure Hosted UC Honored for Exceptional Innovation
LOS ANGELES, CA – April, 6 2017 – collab9 (http://www.collab9.com)
Secure Hosted UC
Federal, state (https://www.collab9.com/
collab9's secure hosted UC solution offers improved productivity, cost reduction, and operational efficiency. The solution includes voice, unified messaging with integrated voicemail and email, web and audio conferencing, instant messaging and presence, customer care applications, integration with Microsoft O365, Skype for Business, and Gmail, and E911 functionality.
"We're proud to receive another industry award for our FedRAMP Authorized secure hosted UC solution," said Kevin Schatzle, CEO, collab9. "Federal, state, and local agencies are increasingly adopting cloud-based services. Our Unified Communications Product of the Year award win, along with the strides we continue making in the government sector, further demonstrates collab9's status as a trusted supplier."
Aside from its federal government specialization as America's first FedRAMP Authorized UCaaS provider (https://www.collab9.com/
"It gives me great pleasure to honor collab9 as a 2017 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative FedRAMP Authorized UC product," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by collab9 in their groundbreaking work surrounding secure hosted UC."
Winners of the 2017 Unified CommunicationsProduct of the Year Award were announced online and will be highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine (http://www.itmag.com/)
