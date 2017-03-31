News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
In Memory of Chuck Berry; New Version of Johnny B. Goode
Special studio version of Johnny B. Goode available now by Mesey/Scorfina Featuring Michael McDonald, Johnnie Johnson, and David Sanborn
This present version of "Johnny B. Goode" was recorded in New York, St. Louis and Los Angeles. The story goes back a few years to when Mesey, who played and toured with Head East, Chuck Berry, and Johnnie Johnson, asked Johnson to play piano on a recording of "Johnny B. Goode". Johnson was happy and excited to oblige, as long as it was the only studio recording of him ever playing the song. Years after Johnson's death in 2005, Mesey heard a lap steel guitar performance by Steve Scorfina, formerly of Pavlov's Dog and REO Speedwagon and immediately thought of Johnson's piano tracks.
Scorfina played and recorded the song on a 1934 Rickenbacker lap steel guitar which was regarded as the first electric guitar. After recording his lap steel tracks, Scorfina suggested contacting his childhood friend and former Majestics band mate from Ferguson, Missouri, five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald, about recording a vocal track. McDonald, (a fan of both Berry and Johnson), liked the project and obliged by recording amazing vocals with his signature sound. Another St. Louis native, saxophone legend David Sanborn, lent his talents to the recording as well; and Jimmy Vivino, longtime music director for the Conan O'Brien band agreed to record additional guitar tracks.
The song has been made available recently on YouTube as a special tribute to Chuck Berry.
Listen now to Johnny B. Goode (https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
NorCal Press
***@norcalpress.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse