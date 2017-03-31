 
News By Tag
* Johnny B Goode
* Chuck Berry
* Tribute Song
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31


In Memory of Chuck Berry; New Version of Johnny B. Goode

Special studio version of Johnny B. Goode available now by Mesey/Scorfina Featuring Michael McDonald, Johnnie Johnson, and David Sanborn
 
 
Johnny B Goode Tribute
Johnny B Goode Tribute
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Johnny B Goode
Chuck Berry
Tribute Song

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Projects

LOS ANGELES - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Drummer/Producer Mike Mesey spent many years touring and playing with rock legend Chuck Berry. Today he dedicates this special studio version of his iconic song Johnny B. Goode to his memory and the memory of Johnnie Johnson.

This present version of "Johnny B. Goode" was recorded in New York, St. Louis and Los Angeles. The story goes back a few years to when Mesey, who played and toured with Head East, Chuck Berry, and Johnnie Johnson, asked Johnson to play piano on a recording of "Johnny B. Goode". Johnson was happy and excited to oblige, as long as it was the only studio recording of him ever playing the song. Years after Johnson's death in 2005, Mesey heard a lap steel guitar performance by Steve Scorfina, formerly of Pavlov's Dog and REO Speedwagon and immediately thought of Johnson's piano tracks.

Scorfina played and recorded the song on a 1934 Rickenbacker lap steel guitar which was regarded as the first electric guitar. After recording his lap steel tracks, Scorfina suggested contacting his childhood friend and former Majestics band mate from Ferguson, Missouri, five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald, about recording a vocal track. McDonald, (a fan of both Berry and Johnson), liked the project and obliged by recording amazing vocals with his signature sound. Another St. Louis native, saxophone legend David Sanborn, lent his talents to the recording as well; and Jimmy Vivino, longtime music director for the Conan O'Brien band agreed to record additional guitar tracks.

The song has been made available recently on YouTube as a special tribute to Chuck Berry.

Listen now to Johnny B. Goode (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50ANEMN3ZBw&feature=e...). For more information, or to reach Mike Mesey, please visit: http://newzbee.com/mikemesey-national-drummer/



Contact
NorCal Press
***@norcalpress.net
End
Source:
Email:***@norcalpress.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NorCal Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share