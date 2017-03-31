Zaxyn Media, LLC Reveals New Collection of Brands: Outdoor Enthusiast Collective

Spread the Word

-- Zaxyn Media, LLC. has revealed something big for 2017, the . Zaxyn has been a leader in new-media since its inception in 2007 and now provides access to a wide variety of niche enthusiasts.Our flagship brand,is the top all-platform Toyota magazine on the planet and continues a positive growth curve. Our reach for TCT in 2016 topped 200,000 enthusiasts and we're excited for what 2017 will hold.In 2011 we added(ORT) to the portfolio as the single best source for those looking to travel off the grid with various types of camper trailers. For 2016, a new design brought the ORT property into alignment with other Zaxyn brands, and the niche site continues an upward trajectory with a reach of over 25,000 adventurers. We're currently researching the viability of an outdoor event dedicated to Off Road Trailers for later in 2017.Krista & Beau Johnston founded(LO) in 2010 with the mission of providing recreational campers with a resource for healthy gourmet camping recipes. The duo strives to compel their readers to experience new cultures and the world around them all while enjoying great food. Visiting new places and sharing a meal with others produces a sense of connection the traveler cannot gain through any other means. We're excited to have Living Overland as part of the OEC group!Adventure Insider, which was formed in 2008, was acquired by Zaxyn in 2012. Today AI has been re-branded as(LTX) and includes not only adventure travel, but a wide range of outdoor, travel, food, and family topics. The new focus will help LTX grow to serve a larger and more engaged audience.Finally, our latest brand(BTC) brings a new focus to the Zaxyn family. Beyond our legacy outdoor/adventure/off-road topics, BTC will help thousands of automotive enthusiasts discover the best way to enjoy their daily commute in an effort to. BTC is on track to reach over 20,000 enthusiasts within our first year with significant opportunity for growth.Together, these brands form the, a set of niche media brands that provide access to thousands of enthusiasts across a variety of interests. Our goal is to continue to grow each media channel based on feedback from our users, and to partner with key industry leaders and influencers. All ad buys with our flagship TCT Magazine will automatically include Partnership status on all other Zaxyn OEC brand, and will unlock additional relationships as our list of media partnerships grows.