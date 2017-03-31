 
News By Tag
* Merv Pinny
* Wipe Out
* Rock
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31


Rocker Merv Pinny releases touching new single and music video "Wipe Out"

Socially conscious single and visual continue to bring awareness to global humanitarian refugee crisis
 
 
Wipe Out
Wipe Out
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Merv Pinny
* Wipe Out
* Rock

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- When New Zealand rocker Merv Pinny sees the  injustices that face refugees, he reacts. His first socially aware single "OB Can You Hear the Children Cry" dealt with the effects of refugee immigration on children.

On April 11th, he releases his new single "Wipe Out", inspired by the conversations started by his first single. After hearing the song, a refugee reached out to Merv and shared his story. The heartbreaking tale was of a man who had lost his entire family and had become disillusioned with his refugee status. "Wipe Out" takes the viewpoint of a refugee and gives voice to the feelings of frustration rising from being displaced, separated from family and trying to adapt to a new life.

The music video opens with an image of a man in a gas mask running along the edge of a cliff, pursued by a fleet of helicopters, while driving, insistent guitar chords rise up. The frustration and anger that refugees experience is not often spoken about. The music video and single add to the mounting conversations surrounding the effects of war on refugees.

All proceeds from music sales will benefit World Vision International (http://www.wvi.org/). World Vision helps children around the world through a variety of initiatives, and has worked with Syrian children since the war began in 2011. The single and music video for "Wipe Out" will be available on April 11th on iTunes and YouTube.

About Merv Pinny

Merv Pinny, a rock and roll composer/singer from New Zealand, has been playing music since he was 10. At age 15 he left school to work on a farm during the day, and to play music at night. His practice led to a top 20 single, nominations for Best Country Rock Album at the New Zealand Music Awards and Best Vocals at the Waikato Rock Awards, and a win at the Waikato Rock Awards where his single "Destiny" was named Best Rock Single of the Year. Merv's latest project takes his musical talent and uses it to address timely world issues of the effects of war, terrorism and refugee immigration on children. For updates on Merv's music go to www.mervpinny.com.

Dropbox Link: "Wipe Out" (https://www.dropbox.com/s/i2ipwpj1qcqz832/WipeOut%2012%20...)

Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amworldgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Merv Pinny, Wipe Out, Rock
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMW Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share