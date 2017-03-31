News By Tag
Rocker Merv Pinny releases touching new single and music video "Wipe Out"
Socially conscious single and visual continue to bring awareness to global humanitarian refugee crisis
On April 11th, he releases his new single "Wipe Out", inspired by the conversations started by his first single. After hearing the song, a refugee reached out to Merv and shared his story. The heartbreaking tale was of a man who had lost his entire family and had become disillusioned with his refugee status. "Wipe Out" takes the viewpoint of a refugee and gives voice to the feelings of frustration rising from being displaced, separated from family and trying to adapt to a new life.
The music video opens with an image of a man in a gas mask running along the edge of a cliff, pursued by a fleet of helicopters, while driving, insistent guitar chords rise up. The frustration and anger that refugees experience is not often spoken about. The music video and single add to the mounting conversations surrounding the effects of war on refugees.
All proceeds from music sales will benefit World Vision International (http://www.wvi.org/)
About Merv Pinny
Merv Pinny, a rock and roll composer/singer from New Zealand, has been playing music since he was 10. At age 15 he left school to work on a farm during the day, and to play music at night. His practice led to a top 20 single, nominations for Best Country Rock Album at the New Zealand Music Awards and Best Vocals at the Waikato Rock Awards, and a win at the Waikato Rock Awards where his single "Destiny" was named Best Rock Single of the Year. Merv's latest project takes his musical talent and uses it to address timely world issues of the effects of war, terrorism and refugee immigration on children. For updates on Merv's music go to www.mervpinny.com.
