Remington College Little Rock Campus Becomes Part of the Little Rock Regional Chamber
Campus and chamber officials will celebrate the partnership with a ribbon cutting at the campus on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 am.
Remington College Little Rock Campus is an accredited, non-profit college that has been providing career-focused education to Little Rock residents since 1998.
"Being a member of the Little Rock Regional Chamber will help us to better meet the workforce needs of local businesses and connect our students and graduates with potential employers," said Audra Hinton, Campus Director.
Remington College's degree programs were designed to help meet the career and business needs of the Little Rock area. The programs are designed to provide hands-on, career focused education, taught by instructors who bring real-world experience into the classroom.
Remington College Little Rock Campus is located at 10600 Colonel Glenn Rd, Suite 100.
About Remington College: Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Heathrow, FL operates 16 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit http://www.remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/
