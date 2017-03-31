 
News By Tag
* Little Rock
* Remington College
* Little Rock Chamber
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Little Rock
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31


Remington College Little Rock Campus Becomes Part of the Little Rock Regional Chamber

 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Remington College Little Rock Campus is proud to announce that it has become a member of the Little Rock Regional Chamber.

Campus and chamber officials will celebrate the partnership with a ribbon cutting at the campus on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 am.

Remington College Little Rock Campus is an accredited, non-profit college that has been providing career-focused education to Little Rock residents since 1998.

"Being a member of the Little Rock Regional Chamber will help us to better meet the workforce needs of local businesses and connect our students and graduates with potential employers," said Audra Hinton, Campus Director.

Remington College's degree programs were designed to help meet the career and business needs of the Little Rock area. The programs are designed to provide hands-on, career focused education, taught by instructors who bring real-world experience into the classroom.

Remington College Little Rock Campus is located at 10600 Colonel Glenn Rd, Suite 100.

About Remington College: Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Heathrow, FL operates 16 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit http://www.remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs and other school administered programs.
End
Source:Wellons Communications
Email:***@wellonscommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Little Rock, Remington College, Little Rock Chamber
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Little Rock - Arkansas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Will Wellons Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share