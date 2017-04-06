Timepiece company started by three brothers launches collection of wristwatches on Kickstarter

Passion for wristwatches has driven DC natives, Hassan, Hasnain, and Salman, to create the perfect wrist watches suitable for all occasion

-- Wristwatches are an elegant fashion accessory that expresses style, power, and value. Bark and Benjamin, a company started by three brothers who are not satisfied with the current watch market, is launching a Kickstarter campaign for their Automatic Wood and Stainless Watches. The watches are elegantly designed to fit any occasion and deliver the effect of a perfectly prepared fashion accessory. It has 41mm case diameter, screwed down crown, sapphire glass crystal, brushed stainless steel and 100% natural wood. The first collection of watches offers stainless steel watches paired with red sandalwood, ebony sandalwood, and dark sandalwood."We are three brothers who share a deep passion for watches. Over the years, we realized that very few wristwatch designs in the market offer the freedom that we desire. So, we decided to create our own designs, so consumers can have a truly unique wrist watch that is fit for all occasions," said Hassan, co-founder of Bark and Benjamin.The story of Bark and Benjamin started with three brothers Hassan, Hasnain, and Salman from DC, who share a common and passionate interest in wristwatches. As they progress in age, they found out that most of the wristwatches in the market do not fit perfectly for a general purpose. Most watches were too large while others were just too unorthodox. They decided to do some research in the market and was able to come up with designs that balance weight, provide strength and classic appeal, made from the right material and can be worn all day. Support the project and become a backer by visiting"These watches are a work of genius. I saw the designs, and thought to myself, wow… now that is what I have been talking about. The wood and steel combination is a winner for someone like me who like to wear something unique. I am definitely going for this," said Donald G, a fan.Bark and Benjamin is a wristwatch design, and distribution company started by three brothers from Washington, DC. The company is launching its collection of self-winding automatic wood and stainless steel timepiece, suitable for every occasion. For more information, please visit.