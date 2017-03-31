 
Acts 4 Ministry Announces Top Sponsors of Annual "Inspiration" Fundraiser, Seeking More Sponsors

The non-denominational Acts 4 Ministry in Waterbury announced that the Tomasso Group and Bourassa Catering & Events are top sponsors and that the non-profit organization is seeking additional sponsors through April 17.
 
 
Tomasso Group executives with Acts 4 Ministry executives
Tomasso Group executives with Acts 4 Ministry executives
 
WATERBURY, Conn. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. has announced the top sponsors of their fourth annual fundraising reception "Inspiration: Inspiring acts of love" that will be held Wednesday, May 10th from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. in the Lower Orchestra Lobby of the Palace Theater in Waterbury.

Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, executive director of the Waterbury-based non-denominational, non-profit charitable organization, explained, "This fundraiser is a celebration of the many ways our organization impacts positive changes in the greater Waterbury community. Our continual mission is to support the daily needs of families and individuals who are in dire financial distress because they have lost virtually everything they possess to a fire, flood, or similar devastating life event.

"We are excited to announce that the top premiere sponsors of the 2017 "Inspiration" fundraiser are the Tomasso Group of New Britain and Bourassa Catering & Events of Wallingford."

Bill Tomasso, president of TBI Construction, a Tomasso Company, commented, "The Tomasso Group and TBI Construction are excited to be a sponsor of Acts 4 Ministry's 'Inspiration' fundraiser­ at the Palace Theater. TBI Construction was responsible for rebuilding and restoring the spectacular theater to its former grandeur, and building the adjoining Magnet School. We enjoy working in Waterbury and admire Acts 4 Ministry and the greater Waterbury community for providing much-needed support to people in need. We look forward to another outstanding fundraiser to benefit the ongoing mission of Acts 4 Ministry on May 10th."

Bob Bourassa, the owner of Bourassa Catering & Events, added, "I am originally from Waterbury, so supporting the important selfless work that Acts 4 provides to those in need in the community holds a special place in my heart."

Carabetta also announced that Thomaston Savings Bank which distributes funds annually to local, charitable, health, public safety, arts and educational programs throughout the greater Waterbury region, has committed to being a motivational sponsor of the prestigious fundraising celebration at the $1,500 level.

"We are seeking one additional company at the $1,500 motivational level," stated Carabetta. She explained that these sponsors receive a full page advertisement in the event program book, their logo featured on the event's sponsors' poster in the Grand Foyer at the event, featured positioning on Acts 4's website and Facebook page, mention in all pre-event publicity ambitions, plus two complimentary event tickets.

Influential sponsors are being sought at the $1,000 level to receive a half-page ad in the event's program book, company/organization listing on the sponsors' poster at the event, featured positioning on Acts 4's website, plus two complimentary tickets. Beneficial sponsors at $500 receive a quarter-page advertisement in the program book and their company/organization listing on the sponsors' poster at the event. Friend sponsors at $250 receive company/organization listing on the sponsors' poster.

To date, the following individuals, companies, and organizations have donated to the fundraiser event. Thomaston Savings Bank is a motivational sponsor while Jim and Cathy Smith and O'Rourke & Birch Florist, Inc are influential sponsors. Beneficial sponsors are Branagan Communications Consultants LLC., Halsey Associates, a subsidiary of The Washington Trust Company, and Freedom Enterprise Holdings, LLC.

"Acts 4 Ministry is not a church," explained Carabetta. "We are a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and dozens of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the comforting physical needs of others. We achieve this goal daily on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares plus a free furniture distribution program to help them meet the basics of daily living."

Located at 1713 Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury, Acts 4 Ministry's building also features a store environment where people with immediate needs can select clothing, furniture, and household items. "Individuals and families can come here to personally select clothing, dishes, glassware, furnishings, and other basic needs at no charge in a respectful environment," explained Carabetta.

Deadline for all "Inspiration" sponsorships is April 17, 2017. Sponsorship inquiries can be directed to Acts 4 Ministry Inc. Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta at 203-574-2287 or via email to executivedirector@acts4.org.

Tickets for the May 10th "Inspiration" fundraiser are $45/person and can be secured by clicking "Click to Give" at top right corner of http://acts4.net/ home page, or clicking "Purchase Tickets" under the "Inspiration" event on the Events page. Tickets can also be purchased by check or money order made payable to Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. and U.S. Mailed to PO Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704, or at Acts 4 Ministry's building and retail shop at 1713 Thomaston Avenue Mondays through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or by calling 203-574-2287, or via www.palacetheaterct.org.

Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. welcomes all donations which can be contributed by check payable to Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. and U.S. Mailed to PO Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704.

To learn more about Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.'s clothing and basic household goods needs and distributions; home visits; furniture deliveries; and the non-profit organization's support of local area foods banks, health clinics, shelters, soup kitchens, disaster relief agencies and international community support, visit http://acts4.net/.

