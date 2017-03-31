News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Announcing the 26th International Miniature Art Show, at Seaside Art Gallery May 6th -June 3rd, 2017
This Annual Exhibit is 1 of only 19 Recognized Miniature Art Shows in the United States.
Seaside Art Gallery opens its International Miniature Art Show on May 6th and runs through June 3rd, 2017. It's the gallery's 26th year for this amazing art show. There are only 19 recognized miniature art shows in the United States and this is one of them! The show is available online now.
This year's show boasts nearly 600 works of art created by 200 of the top miniature artists. The artists are from 5 continents, 8 countries, and 36 states in America. These gems are in watercolor, graphite, paper, sculpture, oils, pastels, ink, mixed media . . . just about anything you can imagine!
"The International Miniature Art Show is an exciting time around here at the gallery," says owner Melanie Smith. "In fact, it's one of our favorites. New miniatures are arriving daily, and I have to say they are amazing. There is a diverse palate for every taste!"
Preview the Show Online Now and Purchase Before the Show Opens
The International Miniature Art Show is an excellent opportunity to own an original piece of art, by a renowned artist, for an affordable price. The artwork is currently for sale. New art arrives daily. Collectors are buying pieces as they come into the gallery. Prices begin at $100.
You can see the art here and purchase it online. (http://www.seasideart.com/
Meet the Artist on Opening Day
Meet miniature artist Debra Keirce at the gallery on the opening day of the miniature art show, Saturday, May 6th, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. See her demonstrate how miniature art is created. Find out how it differs from creating a larger painting. Questions are welcome!
People's Choice Award and Reception
Join in the People's Choice Award and vote for your favorite miniature. The winning piece is announced at the show's open reception held at the gallery on Saturday, May 27th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can meet many of the artists, including this year's judge, Mary Serfass. Serfass is an esteemed miniature artist who is internationally recognized. She's judged a number of shows. The judge's awards for 14 categories will be announced at the reception. Refreshments are served.
One of The Largest Galleries in the Southeast
Seaside Art Gallery is one of the largest galleries in the Southeast, with 56 years of excellence and reputed customer service. The Smith family established it in 1961. Owner Melanie Smith is an accredited fine arts appraiser with the International Society of Appraisers. The gallery is located at 2716 Virginia Dare Trail South in Nags Head, North Carolina.
Shop 200+ artists on their website, visit http://www.seasideart.com. Their phone number is 252-441-5418.
Contact
Cindy Reed, Cindy Reed Marketer
***@cindyreedassociates.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse