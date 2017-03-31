News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Howard House Announces Full Occupancy
TV Raffle held in honor of Korean War Vet helps celebrate milestone.
The current incarnation of this 1924 building (known originally as the "Howard Home for Aged Men" but used for several purposes since its inception) is the result of the certified historic renovation and adaptive re-use of this building, located on the Brockton VA Medical Center campus at 890 Belmont Street, into a permanent supportive housing community for formerly homeless veterans. The residence features 14 furnished efficiency apartments, along with community space. Supportive services are also available to the residents to increase their economic self-sufficiency and well-being. The application process for residency is managed through the Veterans Administration.
In celebration of Howard House reaching its full occupancy milestone, Peabody Properties organized a television raffle which took place at the second resident meeting, held on March 2nd. Howard House resident Jeffrey Munsell was the lucky recipient of the TV. The TV was donated by William Scherer, president of Clean Green Solutions in Boston. Scherer has come to donate televisions to veterans after striking up a friendship with a Korean War veteran named Charlie. At one point in their relationship Scherer helped Charlie buy a brand-new, HD television, and was struck by Charlie's excitement at the new clear screen (which replaced a 19-inch tube TV with rabbit ears and tin foil to enhance reception). In recognition of Scherer's assistance and friendship, Charlie set up a life insurance policy naming Scherer as the beneficiary. Since Charlie's passing from pancreatic cancer last year, Scherer has used the funds from the policy to buy and donate the televisions to veterans throughout the Boston area. "I know Charlie would be proud to know he's helping these American veterans," said Scherer. Scherer also donated Clean Green Solutions products to the community.
Peabody Properties Vice-President of Development Betsy Collins said, "It's wonderful to see this historic building transformed into a community that will have such a positive impact on people's lives. We are happy to be part of such efforts to reduce veteran homelessness. Peabody has enjoyed a wonderful relationship with Bill's company and his generosity with our veteran residents is really quite special, as it captures the spirit and support that we have found make these communities a true home for our veterans."
For more information about Howard House, please visit www.howardhouseveteransapts.com.
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 10,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
Photo caption: Howard House staff and residents at the recent television raffle. Front left: Jacquie Larivee (HH Resident Service Manager); couch (l-r): John Markham and Jeffrey Munsell (both HH residents). Back row (l-r): Christina Tarver (HH resident), Bill Scherer (President of CG Solutions), Dorothy James (HH Resident Service Coordinator)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse