Church of Scientology Announces Spring Block Party for Community

On May 6th 2017, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization is sponsoring a Spring Downtown Block Party. The event will take place on the corner of Cleveland and South Fort Harrison Avenue from 6-10pm.

The Flag Band performing at the Fall 2016 Block Party.

Amber Skjelset

Amber Skjelset

-- The Spring Block Party will be the third in a series of successful seasonal parties which began in July 2016, celebrating a year of community service and partnerships. In total, the Block parties have brought some 6,000 guests together to enjoy the live band, activities and food from downtown restaurants and vendors. These guests participate in games such as raffles for gift certificates donated by downtown merchants and a $500 VISA gift card donated by the Church of Scientology. Also represented at these celebrations were some of the non-profits that have partnered with the centers since their opening in July 2015.The Fall Grand Prize raffle winner was a woman who attended with her children and foster children with the hope of lifting their spirits. When winning the raffle she said, "Oh my goodness! You don't understand what this means to these kids. They've gone through so much, and I've been trying to figure out how to get what they need for school! Thank you, this will make such a difference for them!"In addition to the fun, this Block Party attendees will also be able to find out about the humanitarian initiatives supported by Scientologists the world over. These include: drug prevention, immorality, reinforcing human rights and championing mental health rights.Since their opening in July 2015, these centers have welcomed over 100,000 visitors and have partnered with 1,200 like-minded individuals and organizations that work to improve Tampa Bay."Everything the Church of Scientology does in downtown is beautiful," said Steve, a local resident. "I love the restoration you have done on your buildings and the block parties you put on! I can't wait until you have the next one – it was so much fun!"For more information on how to participate please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.orgAbout the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher,L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all." The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events.Photo caption: On April 6th on Clearwater's Cleveland Street, the Flag Band will be joined by thousands of Clearwater residents to celebrate Spring.