Bitcentral Shows Latest Newsroom, Automation and Master Control Innovations at NAB 2017
CORE:news™, Bitcentral's flagship news production suite, offers several new enhancements, including:
• Updates and enhancements to its Oasis user interface (UI) that enable easier searching for content across various stations through various device types such as mobile devices, which improve collaboration and maximize the usage and value of news assets and packages.
• Support for Apple Mac-based workflows. Apple Final Cut Pro X and Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC will be demonstrated running on Mac systems with Precis™ Attach integration allowing seamless workflow by eliminating the need to switch between applications to edit in these leading NLE's while leveraging CORE:news to achieve efficient and collaborative news production workflows.
• Integrated connected camera workflows across the three main broadcast news camera platforms that support wireless file upload – JVC, Panasonic and Sony – thanks to the enhanced Create™ ingest and editing utility in CORE:news. File naming and sharing is demonstrated to simplify, speed up and automate file ingest operations.
• NRCS integration between Precis and the Ross Inception system, which expands CORE:news already class leading level of integration.
Bitcentral will also demonstrate the CORE:news integration with Adobe Premiere Pro on Windows and the Mac OS. Adobe Premiere Pro is a great option for editing in the field as exported files can be contributed back to the station through Bitcentral's browser-based Contribution Portal. The pre-configured H.264 export options in Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe Media Encoder CC – both part of Adobe Creative Cloud® - allow editors to choose quality level and file size based on codec parameters. This determination is made based on the available time before a story goes to air; more time allows higher quality levels to be utilized. Bitcentral's Contribution Portal and Precis Transcode features work in tandem to facilitate the seamless publishing of the story to the Precis playout's newsroom computer system with no manual intervention needed inside the station.
Bitcentral's Central Control™ master control solution has received several enhancements in the areas of syndication content processing and advanced Join In Progress (JIP) operation. Notably for NAB 2017, Central Control is now available in application-
Demonstrations of the company's award-winning OTT solution Continuum™ will showcase the mixing of live production and automation-driven playlists with support for ad insertion – all vital capabilities as broadcasters continue to innovate with digital story first news production workflows. Additionally, the partnership with Brightcove is highlighted by Continuum sending a 24/7 linear feed to the cloud for adaptive bitrate transcoding, packaging and content distribution to mobile devices, showcasing apps that can be quickly customized to expand broadcasters' brands to mobile and OTT audiences.
"These latest enhancements to our award-winning family of newsroom workflow and master control automation solutions are based on feedback straight from our customers, who have deployed them in over 250 stations across the U.S. and power over 400 channels globally," said Bitcentral CEO Fred Fourcher. "We are committed to providing solutions with the features, functionality and reliability that meet the real-world needs of newsroom. Complementing our cutting-edge products is the industry-leading service and support we provide customers, because failure is not an option for news broadcasts – the show must go on!"
About Bitcentral
Bitcentral provides solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our reliable and flexible product offerings represent our close partnering and intent listening to customers and world class support to back them up. Since 2000, we have gained a trusted partnership reputation with news and media customers, providing them with efficient media workflows that result in higher productivity - all while helping them increase their audience reach and competitive market position. We design forward looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions in news, master control and emerging-platform content.
We are dedicated to creating a culture of proactive sharing and listening to understand to stay close to our customers and partners as we solve real-world problems and an environment that attracts and retains the right talent. See how at www.bitcentral.com
