LUBExpert Acoustic Lubrication and Greasing Assistant
LUDECA, Inc. proudly announces their LUBExpert Acoustic Lubrication Solution powered by SDT Ultrasound Solutions —the best new way to grease bearings right!
LUBExpert combines SDT's strong measurement capabilities and clever user interface to create an on-board lubrication and greasing assistant. Intelligent algorithms guide lube-techs before, during, and after re-greasing resulting in optimal lubrication parameters on all assets.
With only a few machine parameters, LUBExpert monitors each stroke of grease and its effect on bearing friction and temperature. Before and after bearing conditions are reported with a "GOOD", "BAD", or "SUSPECT" status report.
The LUBExpert package includes the ULTRANALYSIS®
LUBExpert makes sure bearings are greased right:
1. It reminds to use the RIGHT LUBRICANT
2. It guides to the RIGHT LOCATION
3. It tells to lubricate on the RIGHT INTERVAL
4. It prevents over and under lubrication with the RIGHT QUANTITY
5. It gives the RIGHT INDICATORS for lubrication and bearing condition
Watch video and learn more http://ludeca.com/
